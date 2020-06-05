Video

Kids try their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in attempt to be served in plastic cars

Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald�s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied Taz Martin

Two kids were spotted trying their luck at a newly opened McDonald’s drive-thru in two ride-on plastic cars in a bid to be served.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied

Danielle and ‘Tig Wig’ Martin from Wisbech were missing the fast-food chain that much, they decided to do anything to get their hands on a Big Mac.

After hearing the news of their local branch reopening on Wednesday (June 3), Danielle, aged 13, sent her mum, Taz, a picture of the ride-on car via social media.

In the caption of the red Little Tikes car picture, she joked that it was “exactly what I need” to get her hands on a McDonald’s meal.

MORE: All smiles at Fen McDonald’s drive-thru as takeaway opens for first time in weeks

Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied

Without her realising, in the background Taz was on it and managed to track down two of the cars from her childminder Liz Tucker who let her borrow them for the stunt.

She said: “I kept saying no to my oldest, Danielle, about having a McDonald’s but when she tagged me in the car I spent the day tracking one down.

“My good old childminder Karen gave me two so I took them home and said ‘here - you and Tig can go through the drive-thru now and get your own food’.”

To Taz’s shock, the paid agreed and set out in the rain on Thursday evening (June 4) to do exactly that – closely followed by mum in the vehicle behind.

Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied

Hilarious footage and pictures show the girls approaching the order window and not being high enough to speak into the microphone or see the screen.

Placing their orders, a Big Mac meal for Danielle and a Happy Meal for Tig, the two make their way around the drive-thru and out the other side.

On-lookers watched in hysterics and staff were seen laughing as they struggled to navigate the plastic cars round the corner and to the windows.

Taz added: “I didn’t actually think that the girls would do it so I did have to buy them the McDonald’s in the end.

Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied

MORE: KFC drive-thru customers asked to walk through – two meters apart – after ‘drainage problem’

“The girls did get their food and it was free of charge as they accidentally got the order wrong, so I had to go back around the drive-thru.”

Taz drove herself back around the drive-thru and didn’t force Danielle and Tig to after seeing how much effort they went to just moments ago.

What do you think? How much effort would you go into for a McDonald’s? Let us know via email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk