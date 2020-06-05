Advanced search

Video

Kids try their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in attempt to be served in plastic cars

PUBLISHED: 10:51 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 05 June 2020

Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald�s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied

Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald�s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied

Taz Martin

Two kids were spotted trying their luck at a newly opened McDonald’s drive-thru in two ride-on plastic cars in a bid to be served.

Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied

Danielle and ‘Tig Wig’ Martin from Wisbech were missing the fast-food chain that much, they decided to do anything to get their hands on a Big Mac.

After hearing the news of their local branch reopening on Wednesday (June 3), Danielle, aged 13, sent her mum, Taz, a picture of the ride-on car via social media.

In the caption of the red Little Tikes car picture, she joked that it was “exactly what I need” to get her hands on a McDonald’s meal.

MORE: All smiles at Fen McDonald’s drive-thru as takeaway opens for first time in weeks

Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied

Without her realising, in the background Taz was on it and managed to track down two of the cars from her childminder Liz Tucker who let her borrow them for the stunt.

She said: “I kept saying no to my oldest, Danielle, about having a McDonald’s but when she tagged me in the car I spent the day tracking one down.

“My good old childminder Karen gave me two so I took them home and said ‘here - you and Tig can go through the drive-thru now and get your own food’.”

To Taz’s shock, the paid agreed and set out in the rain on Thursday evening (June 4) to do exactly that – closely followed by mum in the vehicle behind.

Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied

Hilarious footage and pictures show the girls approaching the order window and not being high enough to speak into the microphone or see the screen.

Placing their orders, a Big Mac meal for Danielle and a Happy Meal for Tig, the two make their way around the drive-thru and out the other side.

On-lookers watched in hysterics and staff were seen laughing as they struggled to navigate the plastic cars round the corner and to the windows.

Taz added: “I didn’t actually think that the girls would do it so I did have to buy them the McDonald’s in the end.

Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied

MORE: KFC drive-thru customers asked to walk through – two meters apart – after ‘drainage problem’

“The girls did get their food and it was free of charge as they accidentally got the order wrong, so I had to go back around the drive-thru.”

Taz drove herself back around the drive-thru and didn’t force Danielle and Tig to after seeing how much effort they went to just moments ago.

What do you think? How much effort would you go into for a McDonald’s? Let us know via email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The team know what they are doing’ says Wisbech Castle management after archaeologist urges proper record keeping for all finds

Wisbech Castle management committee chairman Cllr Steve Tierney told Bob Smith, secretary of the Fenland archaeology society, Your advice is welcome, but the team know what they are doing. Picture: ARCHANT

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

Woman finds mammoth 8.5-inch potato bigger than her head in weekly shopping

Support worker Jessie Lynn from Wisbech found a potato bigger than her head in her shopping. Picture: Supplied/Jessie Lynn

All smiles at Fen McDonald’s drive-thru as takeaway opens for first time in weeks

Customers at Wisbech McDonald�s on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry Harris

Most Read

‘The team know what they are doing’ says Wisbech Castle management after archaeologist urges proper record keeping for all finds

Wisbech Castle management committee chairman Cllr Steve Tierney told Bob Smith, secretary of the Fenland archaeology society, Your advice is welcome, but the team know what they are doing. Picture: ARCHANT

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

Woman finds mammoth 8.5-inch potato bigger than her head in weekly shopping

Support worker Jessie Lynn from Wisbech found a potato bigger than her head in her shopping. Picture: Supplied/Jessie Lynn

All smiles at Fen McDonald’s drive-thru as takeaway opens for first time in weeks

Customers at Wisbech McDonald�s on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry Harris

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Kids try their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in attempt to be served in plastic cars

Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald�s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied

Football club receives vital pitch fund and are still in it to win it

Wisbech St Mary FC were awarded a grant to help prepare their pitch at the ABC Stadium for when they return to action. Picture: IAN CARTER

Suspected firearms incident in Cambridgeshire sparks major police operation

At about 8pm yesterday (4 June) officers from the armed policing unit arrested a 36-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of firearms offences in the Hampton area. . A search of his home address is being conducted and the man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Hampton, Peterborough Friday 05 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Addenbrooke’s released more than 100 patients into care homes over six week period without testing for Covid-19

New figures show numbers discharged to care homes without being tested at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge

Family overwhelmed by support as Hares superfan Joshua celebrates big day in style

Joshua Harvey was inundated with birthday cards and gifts to celebrate his 21st birthday, as well as receiving visits from both firefighters and the police. Pictures: SUPPLIED/BECKA HARVEY
Drive 24