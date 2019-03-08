Anglia in Bloom 2019: Here's a full list of the winners announced at the Burgess Hall ceremony in Cambridgeshire

Benwick, some of the colour and inspiration gleaned from the village's social media postings of their In Bloom journey. Today they were among the worthy winners when the 2019 Anglia in Bloom awards were announced. Picture; BENWICK IN BLOOM Archant

The day has finally come for nature-loving volunteers in East Anglia. Here's a full list of winners from Anglia in Bloom 2019.

It was a roaring success for Wisbech who won gold in the Urban Community, Large Town, Parks and Cemeteries categories.

Benwick and Chatteris flew the Fenland flag at the ceremony held in St Ives this morning (September 10) after they scooped gold in the Villages and Urban Community categories.

Jill Hindle, of Benwick in Bloom, said: "2019 saw improvement with all floral displays, we were able to achieve this with the expertise and wonderful abundance of plants from Delfland Nursery.

"They added three tiered planter on the corner of the High Street makes a great show as do all the tubs, and the information boards giving the history of Benwick making the village more interesting is a great addition, placing water butts in various locations has most certainly been a great help.

"The Yarn Bombing so cleverly made to cover up unsightly areas is an extra boon, as were the wild flowers. We now have to look to 2020 with new ideas, we welcome any suggestions.

"We have to thank all our volunteers who help to make Benwick a better place to live."

- VILLAGES (301 - 2,500 RESIDENTS)

Winner and Gold Award: FILBY

Gold Award - BENWICK - BLUNDESTON - GOSFIELD

Silver Gilt Award: HAYNES - WEELEY - WOBURN

Silver Awards: BIRCHAM - LEMSFORD

Bronze Award: ESSENDON

- SMALL TOWN (2,501 - 6,000 RESIDENTS)

Winner and Gold Award: FRINTON ON SEA

Wisbech in Bloom donated these stunning flower boxes to the town council earlier this year. Picture: Facebook / Wisbech Town Council Wisbech in Bloom donated these stunning flower boxes to the town council earlier this year. Picture: Facebook / Wisbech Town Council

Silver Gilt Awards: REDBOURNE - SOUTH WOOTTON

Silver Award: COGGESHALL

- TOWN (6,001 - 12,000 RESIDENTS)

Winner and Gold Award: HALSTEAD

Gold Award: BRANDON - CHATTERIS - DOWNHAM MARKET

Silver Awards: ATTLEBOROUGH - WELWYN GARDEN CITY

Contingent of volunteers from Chatteris at the Anglia in Bloom awards ceremony in St Ives. Picture; CHATTERIS IN BLOOM Contingent of volunteers from Chatteris at the Anglia in Bloom awards ceremony in St Ives. Picture; CHATTERIS IN BLOOM

- LARGE TOWN (12,001 - 35,000 RESIDENTS)

Winner and Gold Award: DUNSTABLE

Gold Award: HUNTINGDON - LEIGHTON LINSLADE - RAYLEIGH - ST. IVES - WISBECH

Silver Gilt Awards: WYMONDHAM

Rpresentatives from Wisbech enjoy a winning moment at St Ives as the town achieves gold in the Anglia in Bloom awards. Picture: WISBECH IN BLOOM Rpresentatives from Wisbech enjoy a winning moment at St Ives as the town achieves gold in the Anglia in Bloom awards. Picture: WISBECH IN BLOOM

Silver Awards: SUDBURY - THETFORD

- CITY (35,001 - 200,000 RESIDENTS)

Winner and Gold Award: KINGS LYNN

Gold Award: BURY ST. EDMUNDS - NORWICH

- URBAN COMMUNITY

Winner and Gold Award: WATERLEES (WISBECH)

Silver Gilt Award: MOOR (HUNTINGDON)

- COASTAL (UP TO 35,000 RESIDENTS)

Winner and Gold Award: HUNSTANTON

Silver Gilt Award: GREAT YARMOUTH - LOWESTOFT

- BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT (BID)

Gold Award: WELWYN GARDEN CITY BID

- PARKS (Large Over 10 Acres)

Winner and Gold Award: NOWTON PARK (BURY ST. EDMUNDS)

Gold Awards: COUNTRY PARK (BRANDON) - PAGES PARK (LEIGHTON LINSLADE) -

MENTMORE PARK (LEIGHTON LINSLADE)

Silver Gilt Awards: GAYMERS MEADOW (ATTLEBOROUGH) - EAST TOWN PARK (HAVERHILL) -

TIDDINFOOT WATERSIDE PARK (LEIGHTON LINSLADE)

- PARKS (Medium 5 to 10 Acres)

Winner and Gold Award: PARSONS CLOSE PARK (LEIGHTON LINSLADE)

Gold Awards: PUBLIC GARDENS (HALSTEAD) - PLANTATION GARDENS (NORWICH)

Silver Gilt Awards: RECREATION GROUND (ATTLEBOROUGH) LINSLADE REC. (LEIGHTON

LINSLADE) - NICHOLAS EVERITT PARK (LOWESTOFT) - KGV (RAYLEIGH)

- PARKS (Small under 5 Acres)

Winner and Gold Award: GROVE HOUSE (DUNSTABLE)

Gold Awards: FRINTON-ON-SEA - ST. PETERS CHURCH GARDENS (WISBECH)

Silver Gilt Award: LONDON ROAD (ATTLEBOROUGH) - BLOOMFIELD PARK (HUNTINGDON)

KESINGTON GARDENS (LOWESTOFT) - WHEATHAMPSTEAD

HISTORIC PARKS and GARDENS

Joint Winners and Gold Award: AUDERLY END and WREST PARK

Silver Gilt Award: ABBEY GARDENS

- CEMETERIES (Large)

Winner and Gold Award: VANDYKE ROAD CEMETERY (LEIGHTON LINSLADE)

Gold Award: DUNSTABLE CEMETERY

- CEMETERIES (Medium)

Winner and Gold Award: HARDWICK ROAD (KINGS LYNN)

Silver Gilt Award: HALSTEAD

Bronze Award: WELWYN GARDEN CITY

- CEMETERIES (Small)

Joint Winners and Gold Award: PRIMROSE ROAD and PRIORY ROAD (HUNTINGDON)

Gold Award: BRANDON - OLD LINSLADE (LEIGHTON LINSLADE) - WISBECH

Silver Gilt Award: FILBY - HOLY TRINITY (RAYLEIGH) - SOUTH WOOTEN

Bronze Award: WELWYN GARDEN CITY

- CREMATORIUMS

Silver Gilt Award: MINTLYN (KINGS LYNN)

BEST WOODLAND

Winners and Gold Award: LINSLADE WOOD (LEIGHTON LINSLADE)

Gold Award: SERRASPARK WOOD (WELWYN GARDEN CITY)

Silver Gilt Award: LOWER WYBURNS WOOD (RAYLEIGH)

- BEST PUBLIC HOUSE

Joint Winners and Gold Award: GOLDEN BELL and HARE INN (LEIGHTON LINSLADE)

Gold Award: SHIP INN (LEIGHTON LINSLADE) - THE STAG (LEIGHTON LINSLADE)

Silver Gilt Award: THE WHALEBONE (NORWICH)

- BEST HOTEL

Winner and Silver Gilt Award: GUNTON HALL HOTEL (LOWESTOFT)

Silver Gilt Award: WARNER HOTEL (CORTON) OLD PALACE LODGE (DUNSTABLE)

BEST RESTAURANT

Silver Gilt Award: FILBY BRIDGE (FILBY)

- BEST CARE HOME

Winner and Silver Gilt Award: CARLTON HALL (LOWESTOFT)

Gold Award: PRIORY VIEW (DUNSTABLE) - PRIORY HALL (HALSTEAD) - BROADLANDS

(LOWESTOFT)

Silver Gilt Award: WHITTON COURT (LOWESTOFT)

- SPECIAL AWARDS

Biodiversity Award

Winner: Hinchingbrooke Country Park - Huntingdon

Best Community Project

Winner: Cycle of Inspiration - Bury St. Edmunds

Best Drought /Sustainable Garden

Winner: Leighton Linslade

Environmental Quality Award

Winner: Welwyn Garden City

Grow Your Own Award

Winner: Welwyn Garden City

Best Individual/Community Floral Display

Winner: Dunstable

Best Industrial/Commercial Area

Winner: Wymondham

Best Local Authority Floral Display

Winner: Huntingdon

Best Public Open Space

Winner: Welwyn Garden City

Best Garden for Special Needs

Winner: Eden Rose Project - Sudbury

Best Sheltered Housing or Care Home Garden

Winner: Norwich

Best Young Persons Project (12 to 18 years of age)

Winner: Hunstanton

Best Young Peoples Project ( Aged 12 years and under) The Bill Webster Award

Winner: Wymondham