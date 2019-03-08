Anglia in Bloom 2019: Here's a full list of the winners announced at the Burgess Hall ceremony in Cambridgeshire
PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 10 September 2019
Archant
The day has finally come for nature-loving volunteers in East Anglia. Here's a full list of winners from Anglia in Bloom 2019.
It was a roaring success for Wisbech who won gold in the Urban Community, Large Town, Parks and Cemeteries categories.
Benwick and Chatteris flew the Fenland flag at the ceremony held in St Ives this morning (September 10) after they scooped gold in the Villages and Urban Community categories.
Jill Hindle, of Benwick in Bloom, said: "2019 saw improvement with all floral displays, we were able to achieve this with the expertise and wonderful abundance of plants from Delfland Nursery.
"They added three tiered planter on the corner of the High Street makes a great show as do all the tubs, and the information boards giving the history of Benwick making the village more interesting is a great addition, placing water butts in various locations has most certainly been a great help.
"The Yarn Bombing so cleverly made to cover up unsightly areas is an extra boon, as were the wild flowers. We now have to look to 2020 with new ideas, we welcome any suggestions.
"We have to thank all our volunteers who help to make Benwick a better place to live."
- VILLAGES (301 - 2,500 RESIDENTS)
Winner and Gold Award: FILBY
Gold Award - BENWICK - BLUNDESTON - GOSFIELD
Silver Gilt Award: HAYNES - WEELEY - WOBURN
Silver Awards: BIRCHAM - LEMSFORD
Bronze Award: ESSENDON
- SMALL TOWN (2,501 - 6,000 RESIDENTS)
Winner and Gold Award: FRINTON ON SEA
Silver Gilt Awards: REDBOURNE - SOUTH WOOTTON
Silver Award: COGGESHALL
- TOWN (6,001 - 12,000 RESIDENTS)
Winner and Gold Award: HALSTEAD
Gold Award: BRANDON - CHATTERIS - DOWNHAM MARKET
Silver Awards: ATTLEBOROUGH - WELWYN GARDEN CITY
- LARGE TOWN (12,001 - 35,000 RESIDENTS)
Winner and Gold Award: DUNSTABLE
Gold Award: HUNTINGDON - LEIGHTON LINSLADE - RAYLEIGH - ST. IVES - WISBECH
Silver Gilt Awards: WYMONDHAM
Silver Awards: SUDBURY - THETFORD
- CITY (35,001 - 200,000 RESIDENTS)
Winner and Gold Award: KINGS LYNN
Gold Award: BURY ST. EDMUNDS - NORWICH
- URBAN COMMUNITY
Winner and Gold Award: WATERLEES (WISBECH)
Silver Gilt Award: MOOR (HUNTINGDON)
- COASTAL (UP TO 35,000 RESIDENTS)
Winner and Gold Award: HUNSTANTON
Silver Gilt Award: GREAT YARMOUTH - LOWESTOFT
- BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT (BID)
Gold Award: WELWYN GARDEN CITY BID
- PARKS (Large Over 10 Acres)
Winner and Gold Award: NOWTON PARK (BURY ST. EDMUNDS)
Gold Awards: COUNTRY PARK (BRANDON) - PAGES PARK (LEIGHTON LINSLADE) -
MENTMORE PARK (LEIGHTON LINSLADE)
Silver Gilt Awards: GAYMERS MEADOW (ATTLEBOROUGH) - EAST TOWN PARK (HAVERHILL) -
TIDDINFOOT WATERSIDE PARK (LEIGHTON LINSLADE)
- PARKS (Medium 5 to 10 Acres)
Winner and Gold Award: PARSONS CLOSE PARK (LEIGHTON LINSLADE)
Gold Awards: PUBLIC GARDENS (HALSTEAD) - PLANTATION GARDENS (NORWICH)
Silver Gilt Awards: RECREATION GROUND (ATTLEBOROUGH) LINSLADE REC. (LEIGHTON
LINSLADE) - NICHOLAS EVERITT PARK (LOWESTOFT) - KGV (RAYLEIGH)
- PARKS (Small under 5 Acres)
Winner and Gold Award: GROVE HOUSE (DUNSTABLE)
Gold Awards: FRINTON-ON-SEA - ST. PETERS CHURCH GARDENS (WISBECH)
Silver Gilt Award: LONDON ROAD (ATTLEBOROUGH) - BLOOMFIELD PARK (HUNTINGDON)
KESINGTON GARDENS (LOWESTOFT) - WHEATHAMPSTEAD
HISTORIC PARKS and GARDENS
Joint Winners and Gold Award: AUDERLY END and WREST PARK
Silver Gilt Award: ABBEY GARDENS
- CEMETERIES (Large)
Winner and Gold Award: VANDYKE ROAD CEMETERY (LEIGHTON LINSLADE)
Gold Award: DUNSTABLE CEMETERY
- CEMETERIES (Medium)
Winner and Gold Award: HARDWICK ROAD (KINGS LYNN)
Silver Gilt Award: HALSTEAD
Bronze Award: WELWYN GARDEN CITY
- CEMETERIES (Small)
Joint Winners and Gold Award: PRIMROSE ROAD and PRIORY ROAD (HUNTINGDON)
Gold Award: BRANDON - OLD LINSLADE (LEIGHTON LINSLADE) - WISBECH
Silver Gilt Award: FILBY - HOLY TRINITY (RAYLEIGH) - SOUTH WOOTEN
Bronze Award: WELWYN GARDEN CITY
- CREMATORIUMS
Silver Gilt Award: MINTLYN (KINGS LYNN)
BEST WOODLAND
Winners and Gold Award: LINSLADE WOOD (LEIGHTON LINSLADE)
Gold Award: SERRASPARK WOOD (WELWYN GARDEN CITY)
Silver Gilt Award: LOWER WYBURNS WOOD (RAYLEIGH)
- BEST PUBLIC HOUSE
Joint Winners and Gold Award: GOLDEN BELL and HARE INN (LEIGHTON LINSLADE)
Gold Award: SHIP INN (LEIGHTON LINSLADE) - THE STAG (LEIGHTON LINSLADE)
Silver Gilt Award: THE WHALEBONE (NORWICH)
- BEST HOTEL
Winner and Silver Gilt Award: GUNTON HALL HOTEL (LOWESTOFT)
Silver Gilt Award: WARNER HOTEL (CORTON) OLD PALACE LODGE (DUNSTABLE)
BEST RESTAURANT
Silver Gilt Award: FILBY BRIDGE (FILBY)
- BEST CARE HOME
Winner and Silver Gilt Award: CARLTON HALL (LOWESTOFT)
Gold Award: PRIORY VIEW (DUNSTABLE) - PRIORY HALL (HALSTEAD) - BROADLANDS
(LOWESTOFT)
Silver Gilt Award: WHITTON COURT (LOWESTOFT)
- SPECIAL AWARDS
Biodiversity Award
Winner: Hinchingbrooke Country Park - Huntingdon
Best Community Project
Winner: Cycle of Inspiration - Bury St. Edmunds
Best Drought /Sustainable Garden
Winner: Leighton Linslade
Environmental Quality Award
Winner: Welwyn Garden City
Grow Your Own Award
Winner: Welwyn Garden City
Best Individual/Community Floral Display
Winner: Dunstable
Best Industrial/Commercial Area
Winner: Wymondham
Best Local Authority Floral Display
Winner: Huntingdon
Best Public Open Space
Winner: Welwyn Garden City
Best Garden for Special Needs
Winner: Eden Rose Project - Sudbury
Best Sheltered Housing or Care Home Garden
Winner: Norwich
Best Young Persons Project (12 to 18 years of age)
Winner: Hunstanton
Best Young Peoples Project ( Aged 12 years and under) The Bill Webster Award
Winner: Wymondham