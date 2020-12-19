Published: 12:38 PM December 19, 2020

His eyes lightened and suddenly it was Christmas come early for 12-year-old Alex, thanks to Wisbech Lions.

The club was contacted by Ian Gilbert a special needs teacher at Meadowgate Academy, Wisbech, and asked if they could help.

Club president Alan Edmunds said: “Ian has a child in his class, Alex aged 12.

“Alex has some medical issues that require a communication aid to support his language at school. Ian found that Alex did not have a similar aid at home and asked us to help as this would improve his long-term development”.

And it was at that moment the Lions weaved some Christmas magic.

Lion Susan Bell, chair of our welfare committee, leapt into action.

“In the blink of an eye she secured the full agreement of our club members to support Alex and mum Sarah,” said Alan.

On Friday Lion Susan, on behalf of club members presented Sarah, Ian and Alex with a new iPad mini and the software Proloquo2go app.

“Being specialist software ensures it is costly but we are happy to have helped Alex,” said Alan.

Lion Susan described Alex as a very happy and outgoing youngster. She watched as Alex was able to ‘talk’ via the app.

Alan added: “Our recent fundraising in this difficult year has helped considerably to make this happen. Thanks go to all who have helped Wisbech Lions to make this dream and so many others come true.”

Mr Edmunds added that Lions were still able to offer one to one family Zoom with Santa with half proceeds of the £5 to The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre.

Anyone interested in this personal Christmas experience please contact Toni Bird who is his manager for this year only. Toni is fundraiser for The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre and the £5 per 10-minute Zoom will be split between their worthy Charity and ours. We thank you for the support you give us year on year.

Contact Toni to book a Zoom via 07435 550995 or email Toni.Bird@arhc.org.uk

Mr Edmunds added: “Our wonderful elf friends Jade, Beau, Nelli and Nicholas are heading out to deliver some special Christmas cards from Santa. If you ordered yours it will be arriving soon.

“Thank you all for supporting Wisbech Lions. Your donations make a difference to other people in Wisbech”