Video

Collett & Son describe 'safe passage' of 170 tonne transformer and its 78 mile journey from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

From Port Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire to St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, Collett & Sons Ltd deliver a 170 tonne Hyundai transformer to Eaton Socon substation. Picture; COLLETT & SONS Archant

Delivering a 170 tonne Hyundai transformer the 78 miles from Port Sutton Bridge to a sub station in Cambridgeshire took months of pre-planning to ensure a smooth operation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From Port Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire to St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, Collett & Sons Ltd deliver a 170 tonne Hyundai transformer to Eaton Socon substation. Picture; COLLETT & SONS From Port Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire to St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, Collett & Sons Ltd deliver a 170 tonne Hyundai transformer to Eaton Socon substation. Picture; COLLETT & SONS

Contractors Collett & Sons had warned households along the way and arranged police escorts and a contra flow to safely manoeuvre the 66m long, 4.8m high load on its way.

"Throughout the 78 mile route our team travelled through Long Sutton, Holbeach, Spalding, Peterborough, Stilton and Alconbury before arriving late afternoon at Eaton Socon," said a spokesman.

"Taking into account the 42.5m rigid length of the vehicle, our team undertook extensive swept path analysis and street furniture removal requirements to ensure safe passage of the convoy."

National Grid, Lincolnshire police, local councils, Highways England and their agent Kier all played their part in ensuring what Collett described as a "seamless delivery".

From Port Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire to St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, Collett & Sons Ltd deliver a 170 tonne Hyundai transformer to Eaton Socon substation. Picture; COLLETT & SONS From Port Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire to St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, Collett & Sons Ltd deliver a 170 tonne Hyundai transformer to Eaton Socon substation. Picture; COLLETT & SONS

The transformer will form part of the connection between the Eaton Socon and Little Barford substations.

The overall project will see equipment from the 1960's replaced which, in turn, will increase the capacity and help better secure the supply of electricity to homes and businesses in the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire areas.

You may also want to watch: