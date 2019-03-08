Eight years jail for the drink driver who killed three members of one family - he was more than twice over the limit and driving the wrong way

A drink driver who caused a collision which killed three members of one family, including a young mother and father, has been jailed for eight years and four months.

Tommy Whitmore, 26, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Peterborough Crown Court today.

The judge also banned him from driving for nine years and two months, taking effect from when he leaves prison.

Whitmore was the driver of a black Ford Ranger Wildtrak, which collided with a Renault Megane on the westbound carriageway of the Frank Perkins Parkway at just after midnight on Sunday, April 14.

He drove at speed the wrong way along the carriageway, hitting the Renault car and killing the driver, Marko Makula, 22, and passengers Jana Kockova, 21, and Tomos Kocko, 19.

Marko and his fiancée Jana were parents to two young children who were left orphaned by the crash. Tomos was Jana's younger brother.

Whitmore, who was drunk, under the influence of cannabis and was seen driving erratically by other drivers shortly before the collision. He had also been awake for more than 20 hours.

The force of the head-on impact caused both cars to be thrown into the air.

Whitmore took a roadside breath test and blew 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath: more than double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

In interview, Whitmore told officers he had been out for a meal and to a bar, where he had been drinking, and said although he knew he would be over the legal limit he felt safe to drive. He expressed remorse for causing the collision.

PC Kevin Drury said: "There is no sentence that can bring back the parents of the two young children who have been orphaned by Whitmore's actions or bring comfort to the families of the three young victims but Whitmore is now behind bars and being punished.

"Driving while drunk and under the influence of drugs is extremely reckless, incredibly dangerous and, as this case demonstrates, can have fatal consequences.

"Anyone considering drinking or taking drugs and getting behind the wheel should pay heed to this case, which has devastated three families and led to a lengthy prison sentence for a young man."

If you wish to report drink or drug driving, police operate a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call and report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads.