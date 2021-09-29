News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
James Bond-style Aston Martin set for No Time To Die premiere in Fenland

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:35 PM September 29, 2021    Updated: 12:44 PM September 29, 2021
This Aston Martin will be at The Light Cinema in Wisbech

This Aston Martin will be at The Light Cinema in Wisbech for their premiere-style evening to celebrate the release of the new James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’. - Credit: The Light Cinema / PA

An Aston Martin will be the star attraction of a Wisbech cinema’s premiere-style evening to celebrate the release of the new James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’. 

As well as photo opportunities with the supercar, the Light Cinema has created a themed cocktail menu and is encouraging film fans to wear their finest evening wear.  

For those who can’t wait for Thursday’s opening night, the cinema also has midnight showings tonight (Wednesday, September 29). 

Business manager Beth Brightey said: “We wanted to welcome people back to cinema with a bang so what better way than going all out for Bond?  

Undated handout file photo issued by Danjaq, LLC/MGM of Daniel Craig playing James Bond in the new B

Daniel Craig playing James Bond in the new Bond film No Time To Die. - Credit: PA

“We’re expecting hundreds of guests on opening weekend, so it looks like the town is as excited as we are to get back to the big screen.” 

You may also want to watch:

All guests who book a ticket online to see No Time To Die on opening night tomorrow (Thursday September 30) will also be entered into a prize draw to win an Aston Martin driving experience and a VIP cinema experience. 

Five other guests will win a James Bond prize pack. 


No Time To Die marks Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 and promises to be an action-packed swan song for the star who leaves the franchise after five films.  

He’s joined by Rami Malek playing mysterious villain Safin and Ana De Armas as agent Paloma. 


