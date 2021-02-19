News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

£292,836 funding for independent cinema to survive Covid lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:37 AM February 19, 2021    Updated: 11:22 AM February 19, 2021
The Light Cinema in Wisbech is enjoying a successful first few weeks having re-opened post-lockdown.

The Light Cinema in Wisbech has received £292,836 from the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund, which aims to support cultural and heritage organisations in England. - Credit: Archant

The Light cinema in Wisbech has received £292,836 in government funding to help it survive during the national Covid-19 lockdown. 

The money has come from the first round of the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund, which aims to support cultural and heritage organisations in England.  

This latest round of funding includes more than £5 million to support 33 independent cinemas across England, including five cinemas in the East of England.

The Light Cinema in Wisbech has received £292,836 from the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund

The Light Cinema in Wisbech has received £292,836 from the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund, which aims to support cultural and heritage organisations in England. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

These also include The Light cinemas in Cambridge and Thetford, who are each receiving £292,836 in funding. 

The money has been allocated by the British Film Institute on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to help non-profit and independent cinemas in cities, towns and rural communities.

The BFI say the money aims to help the cinemas 'weather the disruption as a result of closure and enable them to be there for audiences and their communities once restrictions are lifted'.

Light Cinema
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A male motorcyclist has died following a collision in Wisbech Road, March on Sunday February 14.

Motorcyclist dies at scene of collision with car

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech St Mary headteacher

Education

Headteacher hails 'phenomenal' engagement during Covid pandemic

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Five Bells at Upwell which has closed as a pub

West Norfolk pub hopes for new lease of life as holiday let

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Opening glimpse of the fountain in the garden of a March home. 

Eye catching fountain is frozen in time

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus