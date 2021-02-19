£292,836 funding for independent cinema to survive Covid lockdown
The Light cinema in Wisbech has received £292,836 in government funding to help it survive during the national Covid-19 lockdown.
The money has come from the first round of the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund, which aims to support cultural and heritage organisations in England.
This latest round of funding includes more than £5 million to support 33 independent cinemas across England, including five cinemas in the East of England.
These also include The Light cinemas in Cambridge and Thetford, who are each receiving £292,836 in funding.
The money has been allocated by the British Film Institute on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to help non-profit and independent cinemas in cities, towns and rural communities.
The BFI say the money aims to help the cinemas 'weather the disruption as a result of closure and enable them to be there for audiences and their communities once restrictions are lifted'.