Published: 10:37 AM February 19, 2021 Updated: 11:22 AM February 19, 2021

The Light Cinema in Wisbech has received £292,836 from the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund, which aims to support cultural and heritage organisations in England. - Credit: Archant

The Light cinema in Wisbech has received £292,836 in government funding to help it survive during the national Covid-19 lockdown.

The money has come from the first round of the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund, which aims to support cultural and heritage organisations in England.

This latest round of funding includes more than £5 million to support 33 independent cinemas across England, including five cinemas in the East of England.

The Light Cinema in Wisbech has received £292,836 from the government's £1.57 billion culture recovery fund, which aims to support cultural and heritage organisations in England. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

These also include The Light cinemas in Cambridge and Thetford, who are each receiving £292,836 in funding.

The money has been allocated by the British Film Institute on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to help non-profit and independent cinemas in cities, towns and rural communities.

The BFI say the money aims to help the cinemas 'weather the disruption as a result of closure and enable them to be there for audiences and their communities once restrictions are lifted'.