Updated

Film fans were asked to leave The Light Cinema in Wisbech this afternoon (May 28). - Credit: Contributed

An underground cable fault caused a power cut for more than 350 homes and businesses, including Tesco, Currys and The Light Cinema.

Furious film fans were forced to leave the cinema screens mid-movie this afternoon (May 28) following a power outage which hit 7 postcodes in Wisbech.

The incident was reported just after 2pm and is now thought to be fully resolved.

The area affected by the power cut this afternoon (May 28) in Wisbech. - Credit: UK Power Networks

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “We believe our engineers have been able to restore power to all 364 customers in the Wisbech area.

“We are diverting power around an underground network fault.

“Due to the nature of this issue, if your power isn't back on, we'll need to hear from you.

“To report this, or to talk to us about anything else, call us on 08003163105 which is free from landlines and mobiles.

“We understand how difficult a power cut can be, so we're sorry for any disruption or worry this caused you.

“Being without power can be especially difficult, but please rest assured our staff will continue to work around the clock to keep the lights on.

“If you have any concerns or questions, give us a call any time.”