News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Updated

Cable fault caused power cut for more than 350 customers in Wisbech

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 2:58 PM May 28, 2022
Updated: 3:29 PM May 28, 2022
Film fans were asked to leave The Light Cinema in Wisbech this afternoon (May 28).

Film fans were asked to leave The Light Cinema in Wisbech this afternoon (May 28). - Credit: Contributed

An underground cable fault caused a power cut for more than 350 homes and businesses, including Tesco, Currys and The Light Cinema.  

Furious film fans were forced to leave the cinema screens mid-movie this afternoon (May 28) following a power outage which hit 7 postcodes in Wisbech.  

The incident was reported just after 2pm and is now thought to be fully resolved.  

The area affected by the power cut this afternoon (May 28) in Wisbech.

The area affected by the power cut this afternoon (May 28) in Wisbech. - Credit: UK Power Networks

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “We believe our engineers have been able to restore power to all 364 customers in the Wisbech area. 

“We are diverting power around an underground network fault.  

“Due to the nature of this issue, if your power isn't back on, we'll need to hear from you.  

“To report this, or to talk to us about anything else, call us on 08003163105 which is free from landlines and mobiles.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Cable fault caused power cut for more than 350 customers in Wisbech
  2. 2 Man arrested in Wisbech after illegally entering UK three times
  3. 3 Man who ran 'fly-tippers paradise’ faces £32,000 bill 
  1. 4 PROFILE: Steve Barclay – MP for NE Cambs and front man for Boris Johnson 
  2. 5 Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions
  3. 6 Man, 28, and boy, 15, arrested after major A1101 crash in Wisbech
  4. 7 Village barn struck by arsonists in 4am blaze
  5. 8 Pupils tell Ofsted school so good they don't want to leave
  6. 9 Village road closing for five weeks for temporary barrier installation
  7. 10 Knife-wielding teen jailed after week-long crime spree in Wisbech

“We understand how difficult a power cut can be, so we're sorry for any disruption or worry this caused you.  

“Being without power can be especially difficult, but please rest assured our staff will continue to work around the clock to keep the lights on.  

“If you have any concerns or questions, give us a call any time.” 

Cambs Live News
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary closed Churchill Road, Wisbech shortly after 5pm today (Sunday, May 22)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Recap: Main road through Wisbech town centre shut after serious crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Get Out escape room, with a blue sign and glass windows.

Days Out Guide | Gallery

Inside Wisbech's new 'Get Out' escape room

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Danny Biddle, who played a role in stealing a £57,000 BMW M4 from outside a house in Wisbech.

Cambridge Crown Court

Jailed: 58-year-old burglar who stole £57,000 BMW M4 in Wisbech

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
One very happy mayor: Cllr Susan Wallwork

New mayor pledges to 'do Wisbech proud'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon