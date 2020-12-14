Care home resident, 92, gets honorary degree

Staff and residents at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech celebrated with resident Leslie Maleham who has been awarded an honorary degree in teacher training from York University. Picture: LYNCROFT CARE HOME Archant

A 92-year-old resident of Lyncroft Care Home and former headmaster of The Gordon Fendick Junior School in Wisbech has been awarded an honorary teacher training degree.

After completing his National Service, Leslie Maleham applied for, and was accepted on, a teacher training course at St John’s College, York, where he studied from 1949 - 1951.

In those days, teacher training was a two-year, non-degree course, ending with a certificate of education (CofE).

Last year, St John’s College (now part of York University), decided to recognise the academic effort that went into the CofE and the hard work that former students put into their course.

The honorary degree celebrates the impact that former students such as Leslie made in educating and inspiring thousands of pupils.

Home manager Brenda Durrington said: “Leslie is delighted with his honorary degree from York University. It will take pride of place in his room here at Lyncroft.

“We are always keen to recognise and celebrate the achievements of our residents and hear more about their life stories.

“Understanding people’s lives and careers helps us to get to know them better and provide the highest standards of person-centred care that we strive for at Lyncroft.”

Leslie has lived at Lyncroft since 2019 and he celebrated getting the degree with staff and residents.