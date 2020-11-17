LETTER: Royal British Legion did not cancel remembrance service - it was Wisbech Town Council

RBL chairman Toby North flanked by the Royal British Legion Standard, carried by Gregory Heath and the Standard of the Royal Society of St George’s, conducted the Act of Remembrance at Wisbech war memorial with MP Steve Barclay (right). A number of councillors attended, using their daily exercise ‘allowance’ to be there. Archant

The Royal British Legion and military veterans and the Royal Society of St George conducted the Act of Remembrance both on Sunday the 8th and on Weds 11th November at the Wisbech war memorial.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech Town Council had informed the general public that there would be no formal Remembrance Parade or Service as in other years due to the Government guide lines and restrictions regarding public events.

Some social media posts suggested the Royal British Legion had cancelled the remembrance service which is incorrect.

Wisbech Town Council is the authorising authority for public events and The RBL are the custodians of the Act of Remembrance, therefore the RBL does not have the authority to conduct a public event or to cancel one.

Both parties have been communicating and working for the best part of this year to ensure that we could recognise Armistice Day, producing many plans to keep up with current Covid rules and guidance.

You may also want to watch:

After the Prime Minister’s announcement regarding the latest lockdown Wisbech Town Council decided that they could not authorise a public event while protecting people’s safety.

The RBL also advised its veterans and members not to parade at the Wisbech War Memorial but to stand in the safety of their own homes wearing their military regalia at 11.00 hrs on each day.

The chairman flanked by the Royal British Legion Standard, carried by Gregory Heath and the Standard of the Royal Society of St George’s, conducted the Act of Remembrance at the war memorial on both days as individuals, to represent its members.

Our MP Steven Barclay, the town mayor, his deputy and various other organisations also showed up as individuals to represent their organisations and lay wreaths.

TOBY NORTH

RBL, Wisbech