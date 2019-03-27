News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Unwind your mind with a meditation day in Wisbech

person

Kath Sansom

Published: 11:55 AM March 27, 2019    Updated: 6:26 AM November 4, 2020
Dave Chambers runs a meditation cousse in Wisbech. Picture:

Dave Chambers runs a meditation cousse in Wisbech. Picture: - Credit: Archant

Step away from the stress of modern day life with a meditation course at Wisbech Library.

he day is a chance to unwind your mind and learn to relax.

Dave Chambers, who is running the course, said: “This course will give you the ideal conditions to unwind and clear your mind, reduce the stress of daily life and tap into your own lasting source of inner peace.

“Meditation is an effective way to deal with negative states of mind and create a sense of peace and mental freedom.

“By learning to identify the actual causes of our problems, we can begin to become free from them.”

You may also want to watch:

Everyone is welcome and no experience is needed.

Booking is advised via the website www.drolmacentre.org.uk.

Most Read

  1. 1 50 Backpacks in Wisbech to close
  2. 2 GPs to begin offering Covid-19 vaccine
  3. 3 OPINION: Sleeping rough in Wisbech on Christmas night
  1. 4 Car destroyed in early hours arson attack
  2. 5 Family devastated after kitchen submerged ‘completely under water’
  3. 6 Police find suspect hiding in a cupboard
  4. 7 Fenland firefighter calls it a day after 31 years
  5. 8 Paddle boarders spotted braving ‘strong currents’ on freezing River Nene
  6. 9 Three men to appear in court for drugs offences
  7. 10 Woman 'frustrated' after RSPCA order to stop animal care

• The event is at Wisbech Library, Ely Place on Saturday March 30 from 10.30am to 1pm. Cost is £17. Alison Hawtin, education programme coordinator at Drolma Buddhist Centre, Peterborough, 01733 755444.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire

Campaigner sleeps rough to turn spotlight on homelessness

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Health

Cambridgeshire goes into Tier 4

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

Mercedes latest car abandoned in Wash Road, Welney, flood

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Cambs Live | Live

Keep updated with flood news on this live rolling story

Ben Jolley And Harry Rutter

person
Comments powered by Disqus