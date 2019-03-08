Unwind your mind with a meditation day in Wisbech

Dave Chambers runs a meditation cousse in Wisbech. Picture: Archant

Step away from the stress of modern day life with a meditation course at Wisbech Library.

he day is a chance to unwind your mind and learn to relax.

Dave Chambers, who is running the course, said: “This course will give you the ideal conditions to unwind and clear your mind, reduce the stress of daily life and tap into your own lasting source of inner peace.

“Meditation is an effective way to deal with negative states of mind and create a sense of peace and mental freedom.

“By learning to identify the actual causes of our problems, we can begin to become free from them.”

Everyone is welcome and no experience is needed.

Booking is advised via the website www.drolmacentre.org.uk.

• The event is at Wisbech Library, Ely Place on Saturday March 30 from 10.30am to 1pm. Cost is £17. Alison Hawtin, education programme coordinator at Drolma Buddhist Centre, Peterborough, 01733 755444.