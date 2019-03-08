Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Unwind your mind with a meditation day in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 11:55 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 27 March 2019

Dave Chambers runs a meditation cousse in Wisbech. Picture:

Dave Chambers runs a meditation cousse in Wisbech. Picture:

Archant

Step away from the stress of modern day life with a meditation course at Wisbech Library.

he day is a chance to unwind your mind and learn to relax.

Dave Chambers, who is running the course, said: “This course will give you the ideal conditions to unwind and clear your mind, reduce the stress of daily life and tap into your own lasting source of inner peace.

“Meditation is an effective way to deal with negative states of mind and create a sense of peace and mental freedom.

“By learning to identify the actual causes of our problems, we can begin to become free from them.”

Everyone is welcome and no experience is needed.

Booking is advised via the website www.drolmacentre.org.uk.

• The event is at Wisbech Library, Ely Place on Saturday March 30 from 10.30am to 1pm. Cost is £17. Alison Hawtin, education programme coordinator at Drolma Buddhist Centre, Peterborough, 01733 755444.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Former Wisbech mayor and Conservative councillor explains why he will be standing as an independent in May’s local elections

As mayor Nick Meekins had plenty to cheer about., Will the same be true when the votes are cast on May 2 for elections to local town, parish and district elections in Fenland? Picture: ARCHANT

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Former Wisbech mayor and Conservative councillor explains why he will be standing as an independent in May’s local elections

As mayor Nick Meekins had plenty to cheer about., Will the same be true when the votes are cast on May 2 for elections to local town, parish and district elections in Fenland? Picture: ARCHANT

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Unwind your mind with a meditation day in Wisbech

Dave Chambers runs a meditation cousse in Wisbech. Picture:

Neale-Wade Association visit Ypres to present new plaque as part of centenary celebrations

New plaque to commemorate former Neale-Wade pupils on Ypres trip. Members of the Neale-Wade Association visited graves. Picture: CHRISTINE THORPE.

Honeymoon trek to Peru for March couple to celebrate wedding anniversary in the name of charity

A newlywed couple from March will be spending their honeymoon trekking one of the world’s most famous hikes in South America. Joanne Anderson-Wenn, 34, and Paul Wenn, 46, are pictured. Picture: FAMILY.

Metro Mayor James Palmer clashes with scrutiny committee members over funding for key projects in Cambridgeshire

Metro Mayor clashes with Scrutiny Committee members when the question of funding for key projects is raised again. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER.

Mental health for young people is to be targeted on social media in ‘language they understand’

Sion James talks about health for young people during a meeting at Peterborough City Council. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists