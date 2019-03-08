Advanced search

Latvian councillor in Wisbech expected to be elected deputy mayor of the town tomorrow - a first for Fenland

PUBLISHED: 15:29 09 May 2019

Aigars Balsevics, Wisbech Cllr for Waterlees and expected to be elected deputy mayor:. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Wisbech publican and town councillor, originally from Latvia, is expected to be elected deputy mayor of the town tomorrow (Fri)

Cllr Aigars Balsevics first joined the council four years ago after winning a by election in the Staithe ward and last week was elected a councillor for Waterlees, although he failed to win a district council seat.

He is best known in Wisbech for his support of local festivals and events and last year was among a group of 10 to complete a 13,000ft sky dive to raise funds for a replacement skate park in Edinburgh Drive.

His opportunity to become deputy mayor - and in all probability mayor in 2020/21 - comes after a fellow town councillor and this year's deputy mayor Jess Oliver lost her town council seat.

Cllr Balsevics is well known in the town, running three pubs on behalf of Elgoods: the Angel, The Kings Head and the Three Tuns.

He told Waterlees constituents he wants to see the town "united by a common desire for improvements to our basic services and generating a stronger sense of a united, joint community, embracing all local residents".

His election address focused on issues such as free parking and he recognised that "our local town centre businesses will be hit badly if Fenland District Council introduces charges to park in Wisbech's town centre car parks, as was proposed three years ago".

He promised that would "not support any such proposal if/when brought forward again" and felt local car park charges were "nothing less than a massive counter-productive money-grabbing exercise which will do far more harm than good".

Cllr Balsevics moved to England 15 years ago and can speak four languages, including fluent English, and is acknowledged as being a leading figure in helping Eastern Europeans integrate into the town.

