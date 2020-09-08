Driver rushed to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following major crash on A47

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File Archant

The driver of a car involved in a collision with a lorry on the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn is being rushed to hospital in a “serious condition”.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance service confirmed they attended with Magpas Air Ambulance this afternoon (September 8).

They said: “Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an East Anglian Air Ambulance response vehicle and Magpas Air Ambulance attended a road traffic collision between a lorry and a car on the A47 at South Brink just after 12.45pm.

“The driver of the car was transported by land to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a serious condition, with medics from Magpas also travelling in the ambulance to assist with the care.”

Police have closed the stretch of road between the Cromwell Road roundabout in Wisbech and Guyhirn this afternoon “until further notice”.

The accident happened at around 12.30pm at the road is set to be closed until at least 8pm tonight following the major crash.

An eye-witness claims seeing four police cars, firefighters, the ambulance service and the air ambulance at the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.35pm, crews from March and Wisbech were called to a road to a road traffic collision on the A47 at Guyhirn.

“Crews arrived to find a collision between a car and a lorry. Working with paramedics, firefighters released one casualty. Crews returned to their stations by 2.10pm.

“The road is likely to remain closed for some time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.”

Early reports suggested that the lorry had left the road and entered the river – these reports were later confirmed as false.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12.28pm today (September 8) to reports of a collision involving a car and an HGV on the A47 at South Brink, Wisbech.

“Officers are currently at the scene, together with paramedics and firefighters.

“It is believed at least one person has been injured, but the severity of injuries are unclear at this stage.

“As a result of the collision the A47 is closed between the Guyhirn roundabout and the Cromwell Road Wisbech roundabout until further notice.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.”

• More as we get it.