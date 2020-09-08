Advanced search

Updated

Firefighters free casualty from ‘serious collision’ involving car and lorry on A47

PUBLISHED: 14:26 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 08 September 2020

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

Archant

Firefighters have released one casualty trapped in the “serious collision” involving a car and lorry on the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn.

Police have closed the stretch of road between the Cromwell Road roundabout in Wisbech and Guyhirn this afternoon “until further notice”.

The accident happened at around 12.30pm at the road is set to be closed until at least 8pm tonight following the major crash.

An eye-witness claims seeing four police cars, firefighters, the ambulance service and the air ambulance at the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.35pm, crews from March and Wisbech were called to a road to a road traffic collision on the A47 at Guyhirn.

“Crews arrived to find a collision between a car and a lorry. Working with paramedics, firefighters released one casualty. Crews returned to their stations by 2.10pm.

“The road is likely to remain closed for some time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.”

An early report suggested the lorry had left the road and entered the stretch of river which runs alongside the closed road – these reports were confirmed as false.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12.28pm today (September 8) to reports of a collision involving a car and an HGV on the A47 at South Brink, Wisbech.

“Officers are currently at the scene, together with paramedics and firefighters.

“It is believed at least one person has been injured, but the severity of injuries are unclear at this stage.

“As a result of the collision the A47 is closed between the Guyhirn roundabout and the Cromwell Road Wisbech roundabout until further notice.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.”

• More as we get it.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Wisbech Conservatives explain the reasons why town’s mayor - publican Aigars Balsevics -is temporarily stepping aside

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom in May and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor

Man in his 20s in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries in stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Wisbech in the early hours of September 8. Picture: Archant

Firefighters free casualty from ‘serious collision’ involving car and lorry on A47

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

Tributes paid to well-known Fenland tea room server

Jim Benn, a popular server at the Orchard Tea Room in Wisbech, has passed away. Pictures: Archant / Orchard Tea Room on Facebook

Bin collection lorry narrowly avoids entering Fenland river after leaving road

Pictures show the bin lorry just metres away from the Fenland river at Bedford Bank in Welney. Picture: Frances Woods

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Wisbech Conservatives explain the reasons why town’s mayor - publican Aigars Balsevics -is temporarily stepping aside

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom in May and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor

Man in his 20s in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries in stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Wisbech in the early hours of September 8. Picture: Archant

Firefighters free casualty from ‘serious collision’ involving car and lorry on A47

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

Tributes paid to well-known Fenland tea room server

Jim Benn, a popular server at the Orchard Tea Room in Wisbech, has passed away. Pictures: Archant / Orchard Tea Room on Facebook

Bin collection lorry narrowly avoids entering Fenland river after leaving road

Pictures show the bin lorry just metres away from the Fenland river at Bedford Bank in Welney. Picture: Frances Woods

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Firefighters free casualty from ‘serious collision’ involving car and lorry on A47

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

Three Counties jump at chance to ‘do it for Dan’ in charity relay

Three Counties Running Club took home the trophy at the ‘Do it for Dan’ relay in March, won by the '‘Drop Outs'’ team of Lee Johnson (left), Daniel Barnes (centre) and Rickie Trundle. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Man in his 20s in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries in stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Wisbech in the early hours of September 8. Picture: Archant

‘Dangerous’ inmate attacks prison officer after being refused to collect medication in flip flops

Jamie Richards (left) had his prison sentence extended following an attack on a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor after he was refused to collect medication. Picture: POLICE WALES/PA IMAGES

Wisbech Conservatives explain the reasons why town’s mayor - publican Aigars Balsevics -is temporarily stepping aside

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom in May and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor