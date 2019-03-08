Oldest member at the Wisbech Hudson Bowls Club plays his last game after nearly 40 years

It was a bittersweet day as the Hudson Bowls Club oldest member played his last game after nearly 40 years.

Stan Esgate has just celebrated his 96th birthday but will now be putting his bowls into retirement because the club is making way for a new gym.

It was the last competitive games to be held at the Hudson Leisure Centre yesterday (April 8) before the club closes this month.

When Fenland District Council sold their 15-year lease for four leisure centres last year it meant the bowls club would also go as part of the deal.

Mr Estgate, who first started playing at the Hudson in 1980, was presented with a plaque from his team Captain Phil Drewery commemorating his team with the club.

Committee members at the club are currently looking for a new venue, with the former Padley’s site in Wisbech earmarked as a possibility.