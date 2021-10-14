Published: 2:15 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 2:16 PM October 14, 2021

The final push for property owners in Wisbech to apply for funding to restore their buildings is being led by High Streets project officer, Matt Wright (R). He's joined by creativity and culture development officer, Jaime-Lea Taylor (L). - Credit: Fenland District Council

Property owners in Wisbech are being urged to apply for funding to restore their buildings to their former historic glory as part of Fenland District Council’s High Street project.

Thanks to National Lottery players, match-funded grants of up to 75 per cent are available to owners and long-term leaseholders in Wisbech High Street to carry out repairs and restoration projects on their properties.

With just 14 months to go until the project concludes, owners are being encouraged to take advantage of the funding before it’s too late.

The final push is being led by the council’s new High Streets project officer Matt Wright.

“All property owners have previously been contacted as part of the Wisbech High Street project,” said Matt.

“I’ll be getting in touch with them directly again in the coming weeks to tell them about the benefits of taking up this fantastic grant offer".

A number of grants have already been awarded through the Wisbech High Street project, which was launched in 2017 thanks to £1.9 million of funding.

Grants are available to reinstate historic features including timber sash windows, slate roofs, timber shop fronts, brickwork pointing and guttering – and also to create residential use of upper floors.

Grants can also be used to fund repairs to roofs, chimneys, leadwork, stonework and much more.

“The project was extended last year due to works being delayed by Covid, but we don’t anticipate another extension,” said Matt.

“This will be their last chance to take advantage within the remaining grant period.”

As life returns to some normality after the past 18 months, the project’s community activity programme is also being relaunched.

The council has recently welcomed Jaime-Lea Taylor as the new creativity and culture development officer.

There are plans for more heritage-related engagement events and activities in the town.

Cllr Chris Seaton, cabinet member responsible for heritage, said: “So much great work has been happening on the High Street during the course of the project.

“It’s going to be an exciting final year as key redevelopments come to fruition."