Multiple vehicles go up in flames as garage blaze spreads to stack of tyres

PUBLISHED: 17:25 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 04 November 2020

Multiple vehicles, a stack of tyres and a building caught fire at Breakers salvage garage in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps/Tara Rose

Multiple vehicles have burnt down, along with a stack of tyres and parts of a building following a large fire at a salvage car garage.

A fire has broken out at Wisbech Breakers garage on Weasenham Lane. Picture: Tara RoseA fire has broken out at Wisbech Breakers garage on Weasenham Lane. Picture: Tara Rose

The blaze broke out at around 3.30pm at Wisbech Breakers garage along Weasenham Lane on Wednesday, November 4.

Two fire engines, three ambulances and several police cars were dispatched to the major incident before the road was closed for the public’s safety.

Pictures show thick black smoke pouring from behind the garage which sits just metres from surrounding businesses.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 3.33pm, to a building fire on Weasenham Lane, Wisbech.

“Crews arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire that had spread to a building and stack of tyres.

“Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire; the cause of the fire was accidental.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 4.40pm by the fire service to reports of a fire in Weasenham Lane, Wisbech.

“Emergency services attended and officers remained at the scene. The road was closed as a precaution.”

Crews left the scene at around 5pm and messages of support for the town’s small independent business poured in online.

One resident said: “I am gutted for them [Wisbech Breakers], as if the year hasn’t been bad enough for small business owners.”

The fire comes less than 24 hours before the Government’s ‘Lockdown 2.0’ which will see the closure of all non-essential businesses until December.

