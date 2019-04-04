Part of garden from house in Turves bought by council bosses for sewage treatment site

A piece of land from the garden of a house in Turves has been bought by council bosses to form part of a sewage treatment plant.

The 30 square metres of garden in Burnthouse Road will improve access to the council’s sewage site after reversing tankers caused “significant damage” trying to empty waste.

Fenland District Council has agreed a price with the homeowner, alongside legal costs and early access to the land.

“To assist with future tanker access and reduce health and safety risks, it is proposed that the council purchases a small piece of rear garden,” case officer Christian Wilson wrote.

It comes as the council’s tanker provided to undertake waste removal at the works was taken off the road and deemed “uneconomical to repair”.

The contractor attempted access in another vehicle but damaged the edge of the track and caused “minor damage” to neighbours fences.

“Turves is exceptionally difficult to navigate with a reversing tanker due to the 90 degree bend at one point in the access way to the sewage treatment works,” Mr Wilson added.

Council bosses say that they will also undertaking work to the access track and putting up a new boundary fence.

The decision was approved on March 4.