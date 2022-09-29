Ladies raise over £200 in annual Gamebird golf competition
- Credit: Tydd St Giles Golf Club
Close to 40 golfers took part in the Tydd St Giles Ladies Section annual Gamebird open competition.
Ladies captain Julie Perry thanked all 38 lady golfers from around the region for turning out to play.
She was also pleased to announce that £206.65 was raised for the Ladies Captain’s Charity Leukaemia UK.
Jacquie Short and Maureen Marshall, from Boston golf club, won the competition with 37 points.
Second place was claimed by Liz Miller from Tydd St Giles Golf Club and Rachel Hodginson from Heacham Manor Golf Club with 36 points.
Third spot was taken by Chris Young from Tydd St Giles and Angela Mander from King's Lynn Golf Club with 36 points.
Christine Barker from Cookridge Hall Golf Club and Lynda Lyancaster from Burghley Park Golf Club came fourth with 35 points.
Most Read
- 1 Wisbech father and son jailed after pulling 'gun' on neighbours and police officers
- 2 Suspected drink driver arrested after car and bus crash
- 3 Suspected drink driver arrested after late night crash on the A141
- 4 Ladies raise over £200 in annual Gamebird golf competition
- 5 Residents can have their say on potential Cambridge congestion charge
- 6 The Queen's cause of death has been revealed
- 7 Bishops and mayor welcome in new archdeacon
- 8 64 council buildings set to have ventilation systems improved
- 9 Councillors remember 'tenacious' Ralph who drove King's Dyke campaign
- 10 See our traffic and travel updates for this morning (September 30)
The Tydd St Giles Sunday mixed pairs won an away match at Gedney Hill GC, returning with a 3½ win, Gedney losing 1½.