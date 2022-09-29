The winners of the Gamebird ladies competition, Jacquie Short & Maureen Marshall. - Credit: Tydd St Giles Golf Club

Close to 40 golfers took part in the Tydd St Giles Ladies Section annual Gamebird open competition.

Ladies captain Julie Perry thanked all 38 lady golfers from around the region for turning out to play.

She was also pleased to announce that £206.65 was raised for the Ladies Captain’s Charity Leukaemia UK.

Jacquie Short and Maureen Marshall, from Boston golf club, won the competition with 37 points.

Second place was claimed by Liz Miller from Tydd St Giles Golf Club and Rachel Hodginson from Heacham Manor Golf Club with 36 points.

Third spot was taken by Chris Young from Tydd St Giles and Angela Mander from King's Lynn Golf Club with 36 points.

Christine Barker from Cookridge Hall Golf Club and Lynda Lyancaster from Burghley Park Golf Club came fourth with 35 points.

The Tydd St Giles Sunday mixed pairs won an away match at Gedney Hill GC, returning with a 3½ win, Gedney losing 1½.