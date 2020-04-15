Advanced search

Takeaway is awarded a zero score for its food hygiene rating

PUBLISHED: 17:58 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:50 15 April 2020

La Mamas has been awarded zero following a food and hygiene inspection.

La Mamas has been awarded zero following a food and hygiene inspection.

West Norfolk Council / Google Street View

Mouldy food and a dirty kitchen were among the reasons La Mama’s in Terrington St Clement was given the lowest possible rating.

Leftover food from previous night's service at La Mamas in Terrington St Clement. The takeaway has been awarded a zero in its health and hygiene inspection.

West Norfolk Council has told the takeaway and delivery service to make urgent improvements and an action plan has been put in place to monitor progress.

A health and hygiene inspector from the council visited the premises on March 4 and discovered leftover food hadn’t been cleared away from the previous day’s service and the kitchen hadn’t been cleaned adequately.

Old and mouldy food had not been binned, fridges storing food were not working at an appropriate temperature and storage areas were left untidy and disorganised. Management also had no system in place to monitor the kitchen and check temperatures on any of the equipment.

The inspector’s report said: “It was disappointing to note that many of the same issues highlighted in the August 2018 inspection have not been improved.

“As a result, this is likely to impact on your food hygiene score.”

At a return visit on March 13, the inspector expected the refrigerators being used to be clean and working effectively.

Other immediate action was needed in stock rotation, ensuring food in storage is adequately covered, areas behind kitchen equipment had been cleaned and sterilised and the WC had also been cleaned. The report lists all the action points as a ‘legal requirement’.

La Mama’s prepares freshly made pizzas and fast food and is currently delivering to customers in Terrington St Clement and surrounding villages.

The zero score has now been published on the Food Standards Agency website.

All food businesses are inspected to ensure they are complying with food safety law. Following the inspection, they are rated between zero to five.

Inspectors look at how food is being prepared, stored, cooked, reheated and cooled as well as the structure and cleaning of the premises and how it is being managed. They do not score the business according to value for money, taste or quality.

La Mama’s has been contacted by phone for comment. A spokesman for the council explained it hasn’t received a requested to be re-rated yet.

