Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

Two men have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged with three counts of theft by finding.

The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16.

The pair are due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on October 29.