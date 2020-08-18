Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire
PUBLISHED: 09:39 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 18 August 2020
Archant
Two men have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire.
Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged with three counts of theft by finding.
The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16.
The pair are due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on October 29.
