Knowles Transport launch internal investigation after A47 crash which left driver uninjured

Knowles Transport have launched an internal investigation after one of their drivers was involved in a crash on the A47 at Wisbech on September 8. Picture: Terry Harris © Terry Harris

Fen-based haulage company Knowles Transport has launched an investigation after one of their drivers was involved in a major crash on the A47.

A lorry and car collided between Guyhirn and Wisbech on Tuesday afternoon (September 8) - leaving one driver with life-threatening injuries.

Police, fire and ambulance services – including Magpas Air Ambulance – attended the scene at around 12.30pm where firefighters freed a casualty from the wreck.

The car driver was rushed to hospital in a “serious condition” after suffering life-threatening injuries in the crash – the lorry driver was not injured.

Alex Knowles, managing director of Knowles Transport, said: “We can confirm that one of our drivers was involved in a road traffic accident on September 8.

“The incident occurred on the A47 eastbound at around 12.30pm and one other vehicle was involved.

“Emergency services were called to the scene and we are currently assisting them with their enquiries.

“Our driver was not injured however we understand the driver of the other vehicle has sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. At this time no charges have been made.

“Safety is of paramount importance within Knowles Transport and as such we will also be carrying out a thorough internal investigation.”

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an East Anglian Air Ambulance response vehicle and Magpas Air Ambulance attended.

“The driver of the car was transported by land to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a serious condition, with medics from Magpas also travelling in the ambulance to assist with the care.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.35pm, crews from March and Wisbech were called to a road to a road traffic collision on the A47 at Guyhirn.

“Crews arrived to find a collision between a car and a lorry. Working with paramedics, firefighters released one casualty. Crews returned to their stations by 2.10pm.

“The road is likely to remain closed for some time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.”

Early reports suggested that the lorry had left the road and entered the river – these reports were later confirmed as false.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision on the A47.

“Officers were called at 12.28pm to reports of a collision involving a car and an HGV on the A47 at South Brink, Wisbech.

“Police attended, together with paramedics and firefighters. The driver of the car, a woman, has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn in a critical condition. The lorry driver was unharmed.

“As a result of the collision the A47 is closed between the Guyhirn roundabout and the Cromwell Road Wisbech roundabout until further notice.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact police via web-chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 188 of September 8.