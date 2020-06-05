Teen charged with possession of knife in public and going equipped to steal

A teenager from the Fens has been arrested and charged with possession of a knife in public and going equipped to steal.

The 15-year-old boy from Wisbech was found in Henry Street in the Fenland town during the early hours of Thursday, June 4 with the weapon.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reason, was arrested at the scene and is currently on bail, set to appear at Huntingdon Youth Court on July 15.

