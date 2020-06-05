Teen charged with possession of knife in public and going equipped to steal
PUBLISHED: 16:08 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 05 June 2020
Archant
A teenager from the Fens has been arrested and charged with possession of a knife in public and going equipped to steal.
The 15-year-old boy from Wisbech was found in Henry Street in the Fenland town during the early hours of Thursday, June 4 with the weapon.
The teen, who cannot be named for legal reason, was arrested at the scene and is currently on bail, set to appear at Huntingdon Youth Court on July 15.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A 15-year-old boy from Wisbech has been charged with carrying a knife after he was arrested in the early hours of June 4.
“The boy was arrested in Henry Street, Wisbech, and has since been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and going equipped to steal.
“He has been bailed with restrictions to appear at Huntingdon Youth Court on July 15.”
