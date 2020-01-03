Advanced search

18 month sentence for youth who robbed woman, 70, at knifepoint in Wisbech car park

PUBLISHED: 16:06 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 03 January 2020

Somers Road car park, Wisbech, where a woman, 70, was robbed at knifepoint. Her assailant has been sentenced to 18 months in a detention centre.

Somers Road car park, Wisbech, where a woman, 70, was robbed at knifepoint. Her assailant has been sentenced to 18 months in a detention centre.

A 16-year-old youth who robbed an elderly woman at knifepoint in a Wisbech car park has been sent to a detention centre for 18 months.

He appeared before magistrates at Huntingdon on December 31 when he admitted the theft of the 70 year-old woman's handbag.

He also admitted carrying with him and threatening the woman with a knife.

Magistrates said the detention was justified because of the nature of the offences - knifepoint robbery, an element of planning, and the threats made.

The incident happened in Somers Road car park on November 27.

The youth got her away with her handbag after brandishing the knife.

He was detained later that day at his home.

The court said they had taken the defendant's guilty plea into account when imposing sentence.

A 15 year old girl was also arrested but was later released.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £32 "to fund victim services".

The knife has been destroyed.

