Two London teenagers in custody following knife-point bike robbery in Fen town

Two 17-year-olds from London are in custody following a knife-point robbery in Wisbech on Sunday (August 23). Picture: Lauren Alexander Cambs Cops

Two 17-year-old boys from London were arrested following a knife-point robbery – caught on CCTV – in Wisbech.

CCTV operators saw what they believed was two men with knives attempting to take a bike off a member of the public on Sunday, August 23.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Two teenagers are currently in custody following a spot from CCTV operators in Wisbech.

“Both response and neighbourhood officers attended and arrested two 17-year-old boys from London on suspicion of attempted robbery.

“One of them was also found in possession of a knife.

“If you know someone who carries a knife please report it to us.”

To report someone in possession of a knife, visit: bit.ly/34p18pT