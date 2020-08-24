Two London teenagers in custody following knife-point bike robbery in Fen town
PUBLISHED: 16:24 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 24 August 2020
Two 17-year-old boys from London were arrested following a knife-point robbery – caught on CCTV – in Wisbech.
CCTV operators saw what they believed was two men with knives attempting to take a bike off a member of the public on Sunday, August 23.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Two teenagers are currently in custody following a spot from CCTV operators in Wisbech.
“Both response and neighbourhood officers attended and arrested two 17-year-old boys from London on suspicion of attempted robbery.
“One of them was also found in possession of a knife.
“If you know someone who carries a knife please report it to us.”
To report someone in possession of a knife, visit: bit.ly/34p18pT
