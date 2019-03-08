Advanced search

Teen from March arrested and handed adult conditional caution after being caught with deadly flip knife in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 17:34 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 06 August 2019

A teenager from March has been arrested for carrying this orange flip knife while he was in Wisbech. Picture: Cambs Cops

Cambs Cops

A Fenland teenager has been arrested and handed a conditional caution after being caught carrying a dangerous flip knife.

The 17-year-old was stopped by the Community Action Team who was patrolling Lerowe Road in Wisbech last night (August 5) where he was found with the offensive weapon.

The deadly device was seized by police and the teen, who lives in March, will now receive education around the dangers of knife crime.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Another knife seized and taken off our streets by the Community Action Team who were on patrol in Lerowe Road, Wisbech last night.

"A 17-year-old boy from March was arrested for possessing an offensive weapon and has been given an adult conditional caution, which requires receiving education around knife crime.

"If you know someone who carries a weapon please report it to us online at www.cambs.police.uk/report."

