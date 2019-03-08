It is illegal to:

• Sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

• Carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife.

• Carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife.

• Use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife).

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.