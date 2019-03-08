Advanced search

Six men all convicted of ‘stabbing people to death’ in Cambridgeshire sparks police plea for people to use amnesty week

PUBLISHED: 11:17 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 15 March 2019

The six men all convicted of stabbing people to death in Cambridgeshire – police have released a plea for people to use the amnesty bins this week. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Police in Cambridgeshire are calling for more people to take advantage of the force’s knife amnesty week after six were convicted of stabbing people to death.

It is illegal to:

• Sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

• Carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife.

• Carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife.

• Use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife).

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

Officers from across the county are joining forces in an operation to tackle the rise in knife crime by launching a week-long initiative in Wisbech, Peterborough and Cambridge.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The young men (pictured) have all been convicted of stabbing people to death in our county.

“They took a life and ruined their own in the process. If you know someone who carries a knife please encourage them to get rid of it during the amnesty this week.”

Police are making extra patrols and are engaging with young people in Cambridgeshire as part of the campaign which began on Monday, March 11.

Knives can be handed in without fear of prosecution at Wisbech Police Station, Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

Possession of weapon offences increased in Cambridgeshire from 487 in 2017 to 527 in 2018 – a rise of 8.2 per cent.

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can also report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

