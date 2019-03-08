Advanced search

Kitten attacked by Wisbech man - given suspended sentence for the offence - makes a full recovery says RSPCA

PUBLISHED: 15:28 25 October 2019

Blunt force used on Lola the kitten and one of the photos shown to the court when James Callaby appeared before magistrates accused of attacking it. Picture; RSPCA

Blunt force used on Lola the kitten and one of the photos shown to the court when James Callaby appeared before magistrates accused of attacking it. Picture; RSPCA

The RSPCA revealed that the kitten injured when a Wisbech man struck out at it has made a full recovery.

James Callaby, 22, was banned from keeping animals for 15 years and given a 24 weeks suspended sentence when he appeared in court in early October.

A spokesman said: "The kitten, Lola, was not owned by the defendant but had been left alone in his care on the day she was injured".

The spokesman said the injuries "were consistent with blunt force trauma to the right side of the head.

"Lola would have suffered as a result of the blunt force trauma to the right side of the head via a mechanism of pain and disorientation."

The spokesman added: "It is likely Lola suffered for at least several hours, possibly longer. Lola has since made a full recovery."

Callaby, of Tindall Close, was ordered to pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £115. He must also carry out 30 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours unpaid work.

