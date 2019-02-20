Advanced search

Kitchen goes up in flames in Wisbech after washing machine fault, firefighters confirm

20 February, 2019 - 10:46
A fire started in a Wisbech home after a fault developed with a washing machine, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue have revealed. Picture: TWITTER / @CAMBSFRS

A house fire was caused in Wisbech yesterday evening after a fault developed with the homeowner’s washing machine, firefighters have revealed.

The blaze started at around 7.20pm on February 19 at the house on Kings Walk in the town – crews quickly realised the source of the fire was in the kitchen.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews arrived to find a fire in the kitchen caused by a washing machine.

“At 7.26pm, one crew from Wisbech and one crew from March were called to the house fire on Kings Walk, Wisbech.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used one hose reel and one jet to extinguish the fire. A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke.”

Firefighters tackled the kitchen fire for more than two hours before heading back to their Fenland stations for 9.45pm.

