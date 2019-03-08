Advanced search

Firefighters tackle accidental kitchen fire in Wisbech home for over an hour overnight

PUBLISHED: 10:58 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 05 September 2019

Prince Street in Wisbech where a kitchen fire broke out on Wednesday, September 4. Picture: Google Maps

Fire crews in the Fens tackled a kitchen fire for over an hour last night.

Firefighters were called to the home on Prince Street in Wisbech yesterday night (September 4) to reports of an accidental fire in the kitchen.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 7.40pm on Wednesday one crew from Wisbech was called to a fire on Prince Street in Wisbech.

"Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a jet.

"The crews returned to their station by 9.10pm. The cause of the fire was accidental."

Council to consider conduct complaint about 'lying hypocrite' 'scum' and 'Stanley knifing their body into slithers' on councillor's Facebook thread

Cllr Steve Tierney begun a thread on his Facebook page - where he has over 1,000 friends - that provoked a barrage of comments that now form part of a code of conduct complaint to Fenland District Council. Screen grabs showing the social media conversation were leaked.

Police says getting teenage burglar Jessie Gray, 19, locked up 'is a big victory for Wisbech'

Jessie Gray, 19, has been sent to a young offenders' institute for two years following his arrest and conviction for a spate of burglaries in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

'Local issues': Police handout 14 parking tickets in just one morning as drivers fail to spot four-year-old 'controlled zone' signs in Wisbech

The �Controlled Zone� in Wisbech town centre where 14 parking tickets were issued in just one morning. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops

Horsefair Shopping Centre welcomes new Butterfly Hospice charity shop where everything is just 50 pence

Horsefair Shopping Centre manager Kevin Smith with Butterfly Hospice trust manager Linda Sanderson at the new Wisbech 50p store. Picture: Supplied

Former Ely City and Chatteris Town footballer Andrew Chatters jailed for three years for £70,000 of tax fraud

Former Ely City captain Andrew Chatters, 39, has been jailed for three years after committing thousands of pounds worth of tax fraud.

Council to consider conduct complaint about ‘lying hypocrite’ ‘scum’ and ’Stanley knifing their body into slithers’ on councillor’s Facebook thread

Cllr Steve Tierney begun a thread on his Facebook page - where he has over 1,000 friends - that provoked a barrage of comments that now form part of a code of conduct complaint to Fenland District Council. Screen grabs showing the social media conversation were leaked.

Police says getting teenage burglar Jessie Gray, 19, locked up ‘is a big victory for Wisbech’

Jessie Gray, 19, has been sent to a young offenders' institute for two years following his arrest and conviction for a spate of burglaries in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘Local issues’: Police handout 14 parking tickets in just one morning as drivers fail to spot four-year-old ‘controlled zone’ signs in Wisbech

The �Controlled Zone� in Wisbech town centre where 14 parking tickets were issued in just one morning. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops

Horsefair Shopping Centre welcomes new Butterfly Hospice charity shop where everything is just 50 pence

Horsefair Shopping Centre manager Kevin Smith with Butterfly Hospice trust manager Linda Sanderson at the new Wisbech 50p store. Picture: Supplied

Former Ely City and Chatteris Town footballer Andrew Chatters jailed for three years for £70,000 of tax fraud

Former Ely City captain Andrew Chatters, 39, has been jailed for three years after committing thousands of pounds worth of tax fraud.

Firefighters tackle accidental kitchen fire in Wisbech home for over an hour overnight

Prince Street in Wisbech where a kitchen fire broke out on Wednesday, September 4. Picture: Google Maps

More than 3,000 people in Cambridgeshire visited Citizens Advice last year

More than 3,000 people visited Citizens Advice in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Get your blood pressure checked as part of free event

People in Ely and Fenland are being urged to get their blood pressure checked as part of a free event. Picture: Anthony Devlin

Council to consider conduct complaint about ‘lying hypocrite’ ‘scum’ and ’Stanley knifing their body into slithers’ on councillor’s Facebook thread

Cllr Steve Tierney begun a thread on his Facebook page - where he has over 1,000 friends - that provoked a barrage of comments that now form part of a code of conduct complaint to Fenland District Council. Screen grabs showing the social media conversation were leaked.
