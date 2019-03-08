Firefighters tackle accidental kitchen fire in Wisbech home for over an hour overnight

Prince Street in Wisbech where a kitchen fire broke out on Wednesday, September 4. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Fire crews in the Fens tackled a kitchen fire for over an hour last night.

Firefighters were called to the home on Prince Street in Wisbech yesterday night (September 4) to reports of an accidental fire in the kitchen.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 7.40pm on Wednesday one crew from Wisbech was called to a fire on Prince Street in Wisbech.

"Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a jet.

"The crews returned to their station by 9.10pm. The cause of the fire was accidental."