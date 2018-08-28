Gallery

King’s Company celebrates 10th anniversary with sell-out production of Jesus Christ Superstar

AROUND 1,500 people witnessed talented King's Ely students perform a stunning version of 1970 rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

A performance of 1970 rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar by a group of Ely students stunned a crowd of around 1,500. Hailed as “wonderful” by one reviewer

AROUND 1,500 people witnessed talented King's Ely students perform a stunning version of 1970 rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

A performance of 1970 rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar by a group of Ely students stunned a crowd of around 1,500. Hailed as “wonderful” by one reviewer and “impeccable” by another, five performances were held in King’s Ely’s Hayward Theatre after tickets sold out within days.

More than 50 King’s Ely Senior students took part in the production, including not just young actors and actresses but those backstage too in sound, lighting, make-up and costume.

Everything from the set construction to the cross design, and the lighting to the make-up involved current students, Old Eleans, staff, former staff or friends of the school.

The production was directed by Nick Huntington, musically directed by Peter North and choreographed by Natasha Hobbs, all under the banner of the King’s Company, which has been producing a school musical every year for the last decade.

The role of Jesus Christ was shared by John-Paul Gilbey and Charlie Watson. Mary Magdalene was played by Francesca Bisson and Judas Iscariot was played by Alex Layfield.

Director of Drama at King’s Ely, Nick Huntington, said: “As the actor-in-residence back in 2008, Jesus Christ Superstar was my first full production at the school, and the first production under the King’s Company banner.

“I was thrilled to work on a project that involved such a great cast and crew, and 10 years later it seemed very fitting to produce and direct the show again.

“The Jesus Christ Superstar cast were very lucky to have such a fantastic creative team of teachers and students supporting them, and the creatives were lucky to have such a superbly talented cast to support.

“As ever, we do not go for easy choices and Jesus Christ Superstar is no exception.”

With music by Grammy and Academy award-winner, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and lyrics by Oscar winner, Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar tells the story of the final days of Jesus Christ’s life.

It is told primarily by Judas Iscariot, the disciple who ultimately betrays Jesus, through the heavy use of 1970’s slang.

