New King’s and Queen’s Scholars appointed

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 December 2018

Fourteen new King’s and Queen’s scholars, who are all Year 12 students at King’s Ely, have been installed in Ely Cathedral. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Archant

Fourteen Ely students were installed in Ely Cathedral as King’s and Queen’s Scholars.

The Admission of Scholars’ Service on November 23 saw the families of King’s Ely Senior and the Scholars attend.

This year’s King’s and Queen’s Scholars are Ben Garrett, Victoria Davis, Anna Chaudhry, Daniel Grapes, Charlotte Ebbens, Lily Buckley, Tom Henderson, Lucy Lott, Pimploy Mahikote, India Thomas, Arthur Plews, Charlotte Wilkinson, Solomon Boon and Molly Van Poortvliet.

Three international scholars were also appointed this year – Ilaria Dimina, Joe Lau and William Wu.

The scholars received their red gowns and the service featured hymns, readings and prayers.

The Admission of Scholars’ Service was followed by Evensong and the evening ended with a ‘Visitors’ Feast’ when King’s Ely staff, governors and families came together in the school’s monastic barn to celebrate the achievements of the newly appointed scholars.

King’s Scholars (boys) were inaugurated by Henry VIII in 1541 and Queen’s Scholars (girls) at the request of Queen Elizabeth II in 1973.

There is no application process for these honorary scholarships - the positions are awarded according to students’ GCSE results.

New King's and Queen's Scholars appointed

