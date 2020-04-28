Advanced search

Wisbech KFC team member has “NHS” shaved into her head - and raises £300 for QEH staff on coronavirus frontline

PUBLISHED: 16:27 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 28 April 2020

Abie Davis had NHS shaved into the back of her head to raise funds for NHS staff.

A team member from KFC in Wisbech has had “NHS” with a heart shaved into her head - and raised £300 for hospital healthcare workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abie Davis (Right) pictured with her son Ben after shaving her head to raise funds for NHS staffAbie Davis (Right) pictured with her son Ben after shaving her head to raise funds for NHS staff

Abie Davis is a bubbly member of the team at the fast food outlet at Wisbech Retail Park and, with the help of two colleagues, wanted to fundraise for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn Charitable Fund.

As she enjoys having her hair a variety of colours and styles - it has previously been dyed pink and purple - she thought she’d shave it all off and pay tribute to healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients.

Abie, who lives in Walsoken, said: “I know and appreciate how hard all the staff work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

“My grandson was born 15 weeks premature in September 2017 and he never left hospital.

“His name was Charlie, and we called all the health workers ‘Charlie’s Angels’ because they were amazing. They gave us six very precious months with him.”

She added: “I know they are all working so hard to help people with the coronavirus. We may not be able to go out, we can’t organise a fundraising event like a charity bingo, so this is my way of showing my support.”

Before the radical restyle, Abie had shoulder length hair and she said her latest look is the shortest style she’s ever gone for.

On Friday, she plans to dye her hair blue and will keep the NHS and heart inscription for as long as she possibly can.

KFC coworkers Kayleigh Francis and Terrie Bell have been on hand to support Abie’s fundraising efforts, and they have already smashed their target.

Abie said: “We’re keeping the page open if anyone else would like to donate...

“I have to say, I can’t quite believe how many complete strangers have contributed. I went to Tesco in Wisbech the other day, and a woman behind me on the travellator recognised my new hair from the Facebook fundraising page.

“She said: ‘Oh, you’re the lady I gave £5 towards the other night.’ Her comment really meant a lot, this is my way of helping.”

• To donate towards Abie’s fundraising efforts, visit her Facebook fundraising page titled “For our amazing NHS Team at King’s Lynn Hospital”. The page has been set up by Kayleigh Francis and Abigail Davis.

