KFC drive-thru customers asked to walk through – two meters apart – after ‘drainage problem’

Customers at the March KFC drive-thru were asked to walk through following problems with the store�s drains. Picture: Iain Kirkbright/Archant Iain Kirkbright

Customers at one of Fenland’s KFC restaurants were asked to walk through the drive-thru after the store developed ‘drainage problems’.

Chicken lovers were asked to remain socially distant while walking around the March store on Wisbech Road on Saturday, May 23.

Instead of closing the fast food joint, owners decided to keep the store open while they called in plumbing company DynoRod to fix their drains.

He said: “We all got asked to park up and walk through behind the last van as they needed to get DynoRod into the drain which is right next to the drive-thru window.

“The queue didn’t take more than a few minutes; everyone kept a sensible distance without any prompting.

“It was all quite amusing, good natured chat amongst those queuing and the staff were very apologetic.”

