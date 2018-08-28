Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:17 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:17 31 December 2018

A March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOK

A March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOK

Archant

A March family’s car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday – thieves took cash, bank cards and a child’s TV.

A March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOK

The burglary comes amid a string of attempted car break-ins in the Elliot Road and Truman Avenue area in March.

Thieves entered Shannon Ogden’s car during the early hours of Sunday, December 30 after the family had spent the day in Hunstanton.

Taking advantage of the keyless entry technology, the suspected thieves managed to enter the vehicle without damaging it or causing any alarm.

Among the items taken were Shannon’s son’s in-car TV and DVD player, along with her purse and her partner’s wallet, as well as £100 in cash.

A March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOKA March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOK

Shannon said that inside her purse was a lock of her son’s hair after his first hair cut. The lock of hair was taken out of the purse and left in the car.

She said: “Before taking my son’s DVD player they took out his favourite DVD and left it on the seat of the car, which is odd.

“They stole my partner’s coat, but left mine. The police said they can do nothing as there was no sign of a break-in.”

Shannon was alerted the following morning after her partner, Aaron, received a text message from his bank stating that his details had been changed.

The pair, who live at Truman Avenue, plan to gather as much evidence as possible to make a stronger case for police.

Residents living around Truman Avenue and Elliot Road have also reported similar incidents, spotting people loitering around parked cars.

CCTV footage has emerged of someone looking around a car parked at a home on Elliot Road around the same time as the incident at Ms Ogden’s home.

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.

