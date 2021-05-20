Published: 11:47 AM May 20, 2021

Chris Peel (left) will aim to cycle 700 miles in seven days for friend Stephen Fennelow (right), who died of lung cancer in 2017. - Credit: Supplied/Chris Peel

A man inspired by ex-rugby league star Kevin Sinfield is gearing up to cover 700 miles in seven days in memory of his friend who died of lung cancer.

Chris Peel will cycle 100 miles each day for Stephen Fennelow from Parson Drove near Wisbech, who died aged 53 in 2017.

Chris, who worked with Stephen in kitchen fitting and cabinet making, has done similar challenges in previous years but not quite to this extent.

“This is going to be the toughest challenge I’ve ever done,” he said.

“I’ve cycled from Land’s End to John O’Groats and cycled 10 countries in 10 days back in 2010.

Chris Peel said his latest challenge will be his "toughest challenge ever" as he looks to ride 700 miles in seven days. - Credit: Supplied/Chris Peel

“My mum is a pancreatic cancer survivor, my dad and aunt both suffered strains of leukaemia and I lost my gran to cancer.

“Cancer has affected so many people and I thought I could do some good to raise money for Cancer Research UK.”

When Leeds Rhinos legend Sinfield raised over £2 million for team-mate Rob Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association by running seven marathons in seven days, Chris wanted to do something similar for his friend.

But it was not the amount of money raised that motivated the keen cyclist to take on his latest challenge.

“It wasn’t the size of his challenge, but the pictures on TV when he went to see his mate,” Chris said.

“It was more about the friendship and the bond they have. You don’t realise the impact a friend has on you until they’re gone.”

Chris Peel will stop by Parson Drove, where Stephen Fennelow (pictured) was from, as part of the 700-mile trip. - Credit: Supplied/Chris Peel

Chris, who will mostly ride alone between June 5-11, will cycle to and from his home in Lincolnshire, including a stop at Stephen’s home village on what would have been his birthday on June 7.

So far, over £1,000 has been raised for charity, but Chris is setting his targets higher as he looks to remember Stephen in the best way possible.

“Steve was a grafter and was born with one hand, but that did not deter him wanting to go into kitchen fitting,” he said.

“Even when he had cancer, he didn’t want to sit on his backside.

“I want to think I have given my best shot as Steve pushed boundaries.”

To donate, visit Chris’ fundraising page at: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/believe-tour-700.