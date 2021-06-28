Published: 5:47 PM June 28, 2021

I am delighted to say that there are young kestrels in the box on the Princes warehouse on the corner of West Parade and Horseshoe Terrace, Wisbech.

Kestrels spotted inside Wisbech warehouse box. - Credit: Bob Smith

This is the second year in a row a pair have successfully bred and as you can see, it won’t be long before the four chicks are fully fledged.

Kestrels spotted inside Wisbech warehouse box. - Credit: Bob Smith

Bob Smith, Wisbech