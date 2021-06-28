Picture Letter: Four kestrels spotted inside Wisbech warehouse box
Bob Smith
Published: 5:47 PM June 28, 2021
- Credit: Bob Smith
I am delighted to say that there are young kestrels in the box on the Princes warehouse on the corner of West Parade and Horseshoe Terrace, Wisbech.
This is the second year in a row a pair have successfully bred and as you can see, it won’t be long before the four chicks are fully fledged.
Bob Smith, Wisbech
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus