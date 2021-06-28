News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Picture Letter: Four kestrels spotted inside Wisbech warehouse box

Logo Icon

Bob Smith

Published: 5:47 PM June 28, 2021   
Kestrels spotted inside Wisbech warehouse box.

Kestrels spotted inside Wisbech warehouse box. - Credit: Bob Smith

I am delighted to say that there are young kestrels in the box on the Princes warehouse on the corner of West Parade and Horseshoe Terrace, Wisbech. 

Kestrels spotted inside Wisbech warehouse box.

Kestrels spotted inside Wisbech warehouse box. - Credit: Bob Smith

This is the second year in a row a pair have successfully bred and as you can see, it won’t be long before the four chicks are fully fledged. 

Kestrels spotted inside Wisbech warehouse box.

Kestrels spotted inside Wisbech warehouse box. - Credit: Bob Smith

Bob Smith, Wisbech

Wisbech News

