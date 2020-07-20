Advanced search

Young Kestrels photographed leaving their Fenland nest and beginning adult lives

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 20 July 2020

Four young Kestrel birds have been photographed leaving their Fenland nest. Picture: Bob Smith

Bob Smith

Four adorable young Kestrel birds have been photographed leaving their Fenland nest and embarking on their adult lives.

Wildlife snapper Bob Smith has been following the birds’ growth since they were fluffy little chicks in their next near West Road in Wisbech.

Mr Smith was lucky enough to capture the graceful birds leaving their home along the River Nene walk and described the event as “heart-warming”.

The box where the chicks have been reared by their parents is situated high up on the end of a warehouse and everyone has been keeping an eye on their progress.

Mr Smith said: “Binoculars have been essential and the reaction of local residents and the dog walkers that enjoy the river walk has been heart-warming.

“I have lost count of the number of people who have borrowed my binoculars to watch them and now they are successfully fledged.

“I thought I would share the experience through my photography.

“The company that positioned the box and has maintained it is to be congratulated.”

Whilst not a threatened species, Kestrels still face challenges and to have four successfully hatched, raised and fledged is, in Mr Smith’s words, “a real success story”.

