LETTER: Losing 13 stone in two years has changed my life for good

Fenland woman Kera Mason has shared her incredible weight loss story, having shed 13 stone in two years thanks to Slimming World. Picture: KERA MASON Archant

Two years ago, I finally plucked up the courage to step foot inside the doors of Slimming World.

Six months before that, at the age of 56 my dad died after struggling for years with endless health conditions due to his weight.

I was 33 and my life was not being lived. I was crying and trying my hardest to hide from everyone, but, 2lb shy of 26 stone and a size 34 clothing, hiding was kind of impossible.

I was a mess when I walked into the hall but Anna Foster (the consultant) took me to one side, eased my fears and helped me realise this was day one of the rest of my life, the best of my life.

The group pulled me in, helped me gain a bit of confidence, supported me and treated me with such care and compassion that I knew I was going to be ok there.

I could hardly walk, definitely not without pain, I couldn’t play with my children, fit in public toilet cubicles etc.

To cook a meal, I had to have a chair in front of the cooker as I couldn’t stand long enough without getting breathless and going dizzy.

Everything was so much effort and I wasn’t living life. I was existing in a vicious circle of food, food and even more food.

Fast forward two years, I have literally lost over half of my body weight. Over 13 stone so far, gone for good and I’m still fighting to lose more. Now, I’m in a size 14 clothing.

I can play with my boys on the trampoline, walk for miles and miles without pain, fit in toilet cubicles, chairs, stand to cook proper healthy meals for the family.

My quality of life physically has been drastically improved. My head, it really hasn’t caught up with my body yet.

I still see the same person that looked back at me two years ago. That’s going to be a harder one to fix but I know with the endless support from my friends and group members, I will get there eventually.

Slimming World has given me a life I never thought possible for me.

I’ve always been overweight, never once a normal size. Today, this is the smallest I’ve been as an adult. My new habits are making my children happier and healthier too.

One thing I have learnt throughout my journey is to just not give up. And trust me, there have been so many times I’ve wanted to.

So many times, I have sent my consultant a message and said enough is enough, I cannot do this anymore. But, I’m still there and I’m still fighting. My journey has been full of confusion, tears, frustrations and indecisions.

But it’s also been filled with so much more... care, support, laughter, a sense of belonging, acceptance, love, but most of all, friendship.

Friendships can fix a multitude of things and the friends I have made in my group at the Eastrea centre, they have pushed me and pushed me to try and be the best I can be, shown me who I really am as a person, not what life has made me believe I am, friendships that will stay with me forever.

If I can help, encourage or inspire even one person to start their journey, it makes all of those bad days, those days when I don’t think I’m enough, those days I’m fighting with myself to not start picking at rubbish, the days I think I just can’t continue... well, it makes it all worth it.

COVID has brought with it a higher risk for those people classed as obese, but I want to reach out and give them hope.

For those people who think they can’t do it, don’t know where to start, or feel they will be judged or embarrassed, Slimming World is open and COVID secure. It’s there for you.

I’ve lost over 13 stone in two years. Anything is achievable and the love and support you receive in our group is endless.

It’s changed my life and my only regret is I did not take that step sooner.

KERA MASON