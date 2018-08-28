Advanced search

Don’t miss KD Theatre’s giant of a pantomime at The Maltings this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:35 21 December 2018

The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Don’t miss KD Theatre Productions’ giant of a pantomime which is at The Maltings in Ely until January 2.

The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

The local group brings Jack and the Beanstalk to life throughout the Christmas season and last night’s gala performance proved why it is such a hit with families.

One of those watching the show was the Mayor of Ely, Councillor Mike Rouse, who said: “Whatever you do, go and see it, relax and have fun this Christmas season.”

Terry Gauci returns by popular demand as Handyman Harry and Daniel Bell returns to the stage to play Dame Trott.

The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Ely favourites Gregory Hazel and Lucinda Withers return to play Spirit of the Beans and Baroness Blunderbore alongside a cast of professional performers.

The cast is also joined by local young children from KD Academy.

Daniel Bell, writer and director, said: “Featuring a live band, spectacular sets and lavish costumes, there really is no better way to kick start your festive activities.”

The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Poor old Dame Trott cannot believe what her son, Jack, brings back in exchange for the cow – but what might seem like a bag of old beans could just be the start of a new adventure for the Trott family.

To book £12.50 tickets online visit www.kdtheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01353 725026.

Running time: two hour 15 minutes approx. (including 20 minute interval).

The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Mayor of Ely Councillor Mike Rouse with panto favourite Terry GauciMayor of Ely Councillor Mike Rouse with panto favourite Terry Gauci

