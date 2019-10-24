Exclusive

Terrington St Clement mum labels Duchess of Cambridge 'down to earth' after spotting her shopping in local Sainsbury's supermarket

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: Supplied/Kathy Whittaker Supplied/Kathy Whittaker

A Norfolk mum has praised The Duchess of Cambridge after spotting her shopping in Sainsbury's supermarket.

Mum-of-four Kathy Whittaker of Terrington St Clement snapped Kate Middleton scanning her shopping at the Hardwick superstore on Thursday, October 24.

Previously of Chatteris, Mrs Whittaker says she was shocked to spot a royal while doing her weekly shop but has commended the duchess for being "down to earth".

She said: "It was lovely to see her [Kate] just being a normal mum shopping with her kids, she doesn't live so I suppose this is her local supermarket."

Kathy says Kate's personal security asked shoppers to put their phones away while the duchess scanned her shopping at the self-service checkouts.

She added: "It was her own body guard who was asking us to put our phones away so I couldn't get a decent photograph

"I love how she [Kate] just goes about her normal life, she is so down to earth."

Kate was also spotted earlier this year shopping for bargains at The Range on the same King's Lynn estate.

