Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge 'down to earth' after spotting her in local Sainsbury's

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps PA/PA Images/Google maps

A Norfolk mum has praised The Duchess of Cambridge for "doing normal stuff we all do" after spotting her shopping in Sainsbury's.

Kate Middleton was spotted at this Sainsbury’s supermarket in King’s Lynn. Picture: Google Maps Kate Middleton was spotted at this Sainsbury’s supermarket in King’s Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Mum-of-four Kathy Whittaker of Terrington St Clement snapped Kate Middleton scanning her shopping at the Hardwick superstore on Thursday, October 24.

Previously of Chatteris, Mrs Whittaker says she was shocked to spot a royal while doing her weekly shop but has commended the duchess for being "down to earth".

She said: "It was lovely to see her [Kate] just being a normal mum shopping with her kids, she doesn't live far away so I suppose this is her local supermarket."

Kathy says Kate's personal security asked shoppers to put their phones away while the duchess scanned her shopping at the self-service checkouts.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury’s supermarket in King’s Lynn. Picture: File/PA/PA Images The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury’s supermarket in King’s Lynn. Picture: File/PA/PA Images

She added: "Kate was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures.

"I didn't see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween.

"I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids but I don't know what."

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury’s supermarket in King’s Lynn. Picture: File/PA/PA Images The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury’s supermarket in King’s Lynn. Picture: File/PA/PA Images

She added: "It was so lovely to see the duchess doing normal stuff that we all do

"It was so lovely to see her, she is always beautiful. You don't expect to see that when you go shopping. I couldn't concentrate on my shopping."

The duchess was reportedly wearing black trousers with a black polo neck.

Kathy added: "Charlotte was wearing a little checkered skirt but I couldn't see anything else. She was saying: 'Come on kids' she just understandably wanted to keep them safe.

"You just don't expect it to happen, you think Kate would shop in Waitrose or Harrods. She just seemed so down to earth and beautiful as always."

This isn't the first time Kate has been spotted shopping in King's Lynn. Last year, she was snapped hunting for bargains at The Range at the same Norfolk estate.

The Duchess returned from Pakistan this week following a royal tour with Prince William.