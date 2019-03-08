Advanced search

Latest The New European

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge 'down to earth' after spotting her in local Sainsbury's

PUBLISHED: 15:22 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 24 October 2019

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

PA/PA Images/Google maps

A Norfolk mum has praised The Duchess of Cambridge for "doing normal stuff we all do" after spotting her shopping in Sainsbury's.

Kate Middleton was spotted at this Sainsbury’s supermarket in King’s Lynn. Picture: Google MapsKate Middleton was spotted at this Sainsbury’s supermarket in King’s Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Mum-of-four Kathy Whittaker of Terrington St Clement snapped Kate Middleton scanning her shopping at the Hardwick superstore on Thursday, October 24.

Previously of Chatteris, Mrs Whittaker says she was shocked to spot a royal while doing her weekly shop but has commended the duchess for being "down to earth".

She said: "It was lovely to see her [Kate] just being a normal mum shopping with her kids, she doesn't live far away so I suppose this is her local supermarket."

Kathy says Kate's personal security asked shoppers to put their phones away while the duchess scanned her shopping at the self-service checkouts.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury’s supermarket in King’s Lynn. Picture: File/PA/PA ImagesThe Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury’s supermarket in King’s Lynn. Picture: File/PA/PA Images

She added: "Kate was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures.

"I didn't see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween.

You may also want to watch:

"I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids but I don't know what."

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury’s supermarket in King’s Lynn. Picture: File/PA/PA ImagesThe Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury’s supermarket in King’s Lynn. Picture: File/PA/PA Images

She added: "It was so lovely to see the duchess doing normal stuff that we all do

"It was so lovely to see her, she is always beautiful. You don't expect to see that when you go shopping. I couldn't concentrate on my shopping."

The duchess was reportedly wearing black trousers with a black polo neck.

Kathy added: "Charlotte was wearing a little checkered skirt but I couldn't see anything else. She was saying: 'Come on kids' she just understandably wanted to keep them safe.

"You just don't expect it to happen, you think Kate would shop in Waitrose or Harrods. She just seemed so down to earth and beautiful as always."

This isn't the first time Kate has been spotted shopping in King's Lynn. Last year, she was snapped hunting for bargains at The Range at the same Norfolk estate.

The Duchess returned from Pakistan this week following a royal tour with Prince William.

Most Read

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Giant tractor made from straw bales wins Fen farmer £1,000 for charity by winning Weetabix ‘wheat art’ competition

Martin Stuffins, farm operations manager from Thorney, Cambridgeshire, with the massive tractor made from straw bales that won a wheat art exhibition run by Weetabix. Picture: Supplied/Weetabix

Lincolnshire man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving through Wisbech claims he had not been drinking

Man arrested for drink-driving in Wisbech says he hadn’t been drinking after he was spotted speeding in the Fens. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Most Read

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Giant tractor made from straw bales wins Fen farmer £1,000 for charity by winning Weetabix ‘wheat art’ competition

Martin Stuffins, farm operations manager from Thorney, Cambridgeshire, with the massive tractor made from straw bales that won a wheat art exhibition run by Weetabix. Picture: Supplied/Weetabix

Lincolnshire man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving through Wisbech claims he had not been drinking

Man arrested for drink-driving in Wisbech says he hadn’t been drinking after he was spotted speeding in the Fens. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Vets urge dog owners to pick up poo in Fenland

Campaign to pick up pet poo launched by vets in Fenland. Picture: ARCHANT

Family find out about their celebrity sculptor ancestor at Wisbech Museum

Graham and Margaret Blankley at Wisbech Museum with two plaster heads sculpted by his ancestor Pellegrino Mazzotti. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS

As many Cambridgeshire potholes are being repaired as they are reported

As many potholes are being repaired as are reported in Cambridgeshire, according to the chair of the county council’s highways committee. Cambridgeshire County Council spent more than £7.5million repairing potholes across the county last year. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL.

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder in Peterborough released on bail

Four teenagers were arrested following a stabbing in Peterborough on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists