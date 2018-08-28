Advanced search

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

PUBLISHED: 08:09 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:54 24 December 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted shopping in a Norfolk discount store as the Royal Family prepares to spend Christmas in the county.

Kate Middleton was reportedly seen in The Range in King’s Lynn on Sunday, according to a number of national newspapers.

She was spotted by teacher Sarah Daniels, who told the Daily Mail: “As I was looking at the shelves I noticed a tall dark-haired lady further down the aisle and thought to myself ‘I recognise that face’.

“Then I heard George say ‘Charlotte, pick that up’ and the penny suddenly dropped as to who they were. It seemed like a lovely family outing for them the day before Christmas Eve.”

Earlier in the day the Queen and other members of the royal family braved the December weather to attend a Sunday service at the Sandringham Estate.

Mrs Daniels said at one point Princess Charlotte had sat down on the floor, while Prince George had asked to buy some slime - a toy popular with children.

And when she left there was a fleet of Range Rovers outside.

She added: “We are used to all the pomp and ceremony that goes with the Royal Family but it was great to see Kate shopping with her children in the kind of discount store the rest of us use.”

It was reported the Duchess had bought so much her security staff had to fetch extra trolleys.

The Queen arrived in the county on Thursday and will be joined by many members of the Royal Family for Christmas.

