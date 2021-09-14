Published: 11:31 AM September 14, 2021 Updated: 12:35 PM September 14, 2021

Jamie Plastow "showed great bravery by stepping in to fight off a dog that was attacking a two-year-old girl,” - Credit: Cambs Police

A judge has recognised a man for bravery after he fought off a large Tibetan Mastiff attacking a two-year-old girl.

Judge Sean Enright signed the commendation for Jamie Plastow that was presented at an awards ceremony hosted by Chief Constable Nick Dean.

“Jamie showed great bravery by stepping in to fight off a dog that was attacking a two-year-old girl,” said a police spokesperson.

The 16-month-old Tibetan Mastiff had escaped its home and attacked the girl on the afternoon of May 5, 2020.

Her life was in danger as the dog repeatedly bit her face.

Jamie was nearby gardening and heard the girl’s screams. He ran and tried to push the dog off.

When this failed, he began fighting the dog, which was bigger and heavier than him.

He suffered bites to his back and scratch marks but it allowed the girl’s step-mother to grab the girl and call 999.

“Jamie continued wrestling with the dog until its owner eventually appeared and called it off him,” said the spokesperson.

The girl almost lost her eye and had to have facial reconstructive surgery.

She suffered multiple puncture wounds and tears and will be scarred for the rest of her life.

“If it was not for Jamie’s brave and selfless actions the girl may have been killed,” the spokesperson added.

The injured toddler was rushed to hospital with various bite wounds on their right cheek, the corner of their right eye socket and forehead.

Because of the amount of blood involved, paramedics initially feared the child may lose an eye.

Instead, the toddler was left with permanent scarring and had to have facial reconstruction surgery.

The subsequent police investigation identified the dog’s Peterborough owner.

The woman owner was charged with two counts of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. She was given an 18-month conditional discharge.

In court Mr Plastow was also commended and handed £500 for his actions which prevented the youngster from being even more seriously injured.

The dog involved in the attack has been destroyed.

PC Oliver Gregory, who investigated, said of Mr Plastow that “I have no doubt he saved the child’s life and praise him for his bravery”.



