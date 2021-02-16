Published: 3:32 PM February 16, 2021

JSHolmes Nissan in Wisbech St Mary introduces the LEAF10, a special edition of the popular all-electric car, to celebrate 10 successful years of sales as the first mass-market EV in the world.

Available from February, LEAF10 introduces a new bold body colour to the Nissan palette, complemented by exquisite pattern detailing on the exterior.

LEAF10 enhances the model’s comprehensive suite of technologies, featuring intuitive in-car Wi-Fi that is ideal for families and those on the move plus new connected services.

The latest special version boasts the award-winning Pro PILOT, new intelligent rear view mirror, and e-pedal technologies, offering an engaging electrified driving experience.

Elevating LEAF’s sleek exterior styling

You may also want to watch:

With a nod to Nissan’s Japanese DNA and to the design nuances of Ariya (our all new 100 per cent electric crossover due for launch later in 2021), LEAF10 has been embellished with a striking and intricate Kumiko pattern that adorns the wing mirrors, roofline and boot lid.

The patterning perfectly complements the all-new sleek name badge, which sits proudly on its c-pillar.

LEAF10 customers can choose from two body colours – standard pearl black metallic, or the brand new two-tone ceramic grey and pearl black cost option.

To complete the stylish exterior, LEAF10 comes with 17-inch alloys as standard on all N-Connecta models for an even more dynamic look and feel.

Including intelligent and connected technology

LEAF10 is available with Nissan’s versatile in-car Wi-Fi hotspot providing in-built 4G connectivity for up to seven devices.

This functionality compliments the range of utilities on the NissanConnect Services smartphone app, which allows owners to control key features remotely - such as monitoring the battery charge level and locking or unlocking their vehicle to accept deliveries.

Drivers will also be able to enjoy a comfortable commute, with the ability to pre-heat their LEAF for their journey.

A host of innovative safety features enhance the LEAF’s technology offering further.

For extra peace-of-mind, owners can set alerts to ensure their LEAF stays within the limits – whether that is a pre-defined location or within a certain speed.

Customers will also benefit from intelligent blind spot intervention (IBSI), and Nissan’s newly launched intelligent rear view mirror, usually a £395 cost option, to provide greater visibility and reassurance whilst driving.

These innovative safety features perfectly complement the already technically advanced EV.

“Since LEAF launched in 2010, Nissan has continued to evolve its EV technology, connected services and design to ensure it delivers on the demands and lifestyles of owners,” says Alex Holmes, sales director at JSHolmes.

“Our iconic model has attracted over 180,000 motorists across Europe. It is the best-selling electric vehicle in the world.

"We hope that with its enhanced styling features and latest technologies such as in-car Wi-Fi and its remote functions including lock and unlock capabilities to receive packages; LEAF can continue to excite those who are just starting their EV journey.

“We are seeing an ever-increasing number of inquiries for our LEAF and all-electric van the E-NV200 with sales growing year on year.

"There are many common misconceptions with electric vehicles, and whist the range will still be of concern to some, our sales team are happy to answer any questions you might have from where and how to charge them.

As a dealership, we are looking forward to the electrification of the Nissan vehicle range.

"Last year we invested into increasing our electricity supply to the premises to enable us to have the capacity to install a rapid charger in the near future, and enabling us to charge multiple electric vehicles her at once. Its exciting times to be a Nissan dealer.”