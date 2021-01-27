Published: 12:31 PM January 27, 2021

New sales figures for all-electric cars and vans have confirmed Nissan’s dominance when it comes to emission-free motoring in the UK.

The recently-released statistics show Nissan is the UK’s biggest-selling brand to offer both electric cars and commercial vehicles, the biggest supplier of electric vans and the second most popular EV manufacturer overall.

With new retail offers now up and running for January, including a competitive £249/month PCP on LEAF, there are compelling reasons to choose Nissan in 2021 and make the switch to zero-emissions driving.

And even in lockdown, it’s easy start your electric motoring journey – you can find out more about Nissan’s stunning range of emission-free vehicles online and chat to the team, even though the showroom doors are closed for the time being.

Nissan sold a combined total of 10,674 electric vehicles in the UK during the last 12 months, and the e-NV200, which is available as both a van and a seven-seat people-carrier, secured a whopping 66% share of the e-LCV market.

In fact, Nissan sold 2,448 e-NV200 in 2020 – more than twice the sales of its nearest rival.

To maintain its EV lead, Nissan has launched a range of new year offers.

The Nissan LEAF 40kWh N-Connecta is currently available to retail customers on a 0% finance PCP, with a 15% deposit and monthly payments of £249 per month - finally putting to rest the perception that electric vehicles are any more expensive to buy than traditional rivals.

Capable of driving up to 168 miles (WLTP combined) on a single charge, the LEAF 40kWh is joined in showrooms by a longer-range 62kWh LEAF e+ version, which has a WLTP combined range of up to 239 miles.

The Nissan e-NV200 – with a range of up to 124 miles WLTP combined / 187 miles WLTP city – is similarly cost-effective. Prices start from £20,005 exc. VAT for the commercial vehicle model, and £29,755 for a seven-seat people carrier.

Alex Holmes, sales director at JS Holmes, said: “Increasing numbers of UK customers are choosing Nissan and its market-leading electric range as their zero-emission vehicle and mobility brand of choice.

“Both LEAF and e-NV200 offer class-leading capability and value both from an acquisition and whole life cost standpoint.

"With significant gains in running and maintenance costs, no road tax to pay and free entry to the increasing number of low-emission zones across the UK, the Nissan electric range offers everyday value to savvy motorists looking to upgrade to an electric future.

‘‘My team and I are proud to represent a brand like Nissan at the forefront of the Electric vehicle revolution and look forward to explaining more about Nissan’s electrified range of cars and vans to customers old and new.

"Whilst our showroom continues to be closed for sales, we have adapted our what we do enabling us to offer video call, and offer detailed video walkarounds of the vehicle you are interested in.#

"So get in touch today and don’t let lockdown stop you going electric."