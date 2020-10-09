Journalism Matters here at the Wisbech Standard - and I am confident that you agree

Editor John Elworthy (pictured) 'Our ability to challenge, to inform, to entertain and to soak up a week?s worth of news and roll it out in a readable and trusted weekly newspaper has never been more sorely tested.' Archant

This week has been chosen by our industry to emphasis our belief that Journalism Matters.

Wisbech Standard Wisbech Standard

It is an annual reminder to you, our readers, of the importance of what we do and to focus on the reasons why local journalism must remain at the heart of our communities.

The Wisbech Standard has enjoyed a long and proud history but that alone is not sufficient reason for it to continue.

It survives, and today is thriving, against enormous pressures, some technological, some because of shifting patterns of news gathering and news dissemination and of late because of the near catastrophic impact on our industry – and many others – brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Our ability to challenge, to inform, to entertain and to soak up a week’s worth of news and roll it out in a readable and trusted weekly newspaper has never been more sorely tested.

Wisbech Standard Wisbech Standard

But throughout we have continued to focus on what we believe is important.

We have brought you stories of heroic achievements of individuals and groups throughout the lockdown.

We have written about the resilience of the hospitality industry as it strives to restore a semblance of normality to both its ability to trade and to remain solvent.

Wisbech Standard Wisbech Standard

We have joined our readers as they campaign to fight off proposals for a mega incinerator for Wisbech.

We have backed the re-opening of the Wisbech to March rail line, turned the spotlight on companies doing extraordinary things during these extraordinary times.

And across multiple pages and over several weeks, put the spotlight on the town’s homeless crisis, spoke with some of those found housing, and looked at the organisation that continues to do so much to help them.

We keep a watching eye on decisions taken by all levels of local government and with Wisbech served by a town, district and county council (not to mention the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority) that is no mean feat.

Wisbech Standard Wisbech Standard

But we also brought you heart-warming stories of people of all ages and backgrounds who simply want to help their fellow citizens. And support them we do in abundance.

As Editor I stand proud of what we have done and proud of the small team that support me as we strive to bring you fair, sustaining, reliable and correct reporting.

It is, we acknowledge, a precarious path we tread in this fast changing technologically driven world.

But whatever format our news comes to you, we believe our journalism matters and we feel confident you believe that too.