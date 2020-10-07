Advanced search

Couple share secret to a long happy marriage as they celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

PUBLISHED: 12:50 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 07 October 2020

Wisbech couple Josephine Desborough (then aged 17) and John Tromans (then aged 19) married at St. Peter & St. Paul Parish Church on October 10, 1970. This week they celebrate their 50th anniversary. Picture: CLAIRE TROMANS

Wisbech couple Josephine Desborough (then aged 17) and John Tromans (then aged 19) married at St. Peter & St. Paul Parish Church on October 10, 1970. This week they celebrate their 50th anniversary. Picture: CLAIRE TROMANS

A Wisbech couple who got married at the town church will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend.

Wisbech couple Josephine Desborough (then aged 17) and John Tromans (then aged 19) married at St. Peter & St. Paul Parish Church on October 10, 1970. This week they celebrate their 50th anniversary. Picture: CLAIRE TROMANSWisbech couple Josephine Desborough (then aged 17) and John Tromans (then aged 19) married at St. Peter & St. Paul Parish Church on October 10, 1970. This week they celebrate their 50th anniversary. Picture: CLAIRE TROMANS

Josephine Desborough (then aged 17) and John Tromans (then aged 19), first met at the market place at Downham Market.

They were engaged within three months and married within six months, on October 10, 1970 at St. Peter & St. Paul Parish Church, Wisbech.

They were both born in Wisbech, have two grown up children, Claire and Matthew, and two grandchildren, Sophie and Joseph.

John worked at Metal Box for 30 years and following redundancy worked at Anglia Components until he retired.

Josie initially worked at Balding & Mansell, then McCurry’s and finally at Goodales Nursery for 30 years, until her retirement.

John enjoys spending time fishing and going on trips to Liverpool to watch football with his son.

Josie enjoys spending time keeping fit going swimming. They both love walking together and travelling to Kent to spend time with their daughter and grandchildren.

When asked what makes a good and lasting marriage, John said: “Doing what you’re told!”

Josie replied: “Give and take, me doing the taking and John doing the giving”.

But, joking aside, they said: “It’s about ‘sticking’ together whatever you go through, being there for each other.”

Couple share secret to a long happy marriage as they celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Wisbech couple Josephine Desborough (then aged 17) and John Tromans (then aged 19) married at St. Peter & St. Paul Parish Church on October 10, 1970. This week they celebrate their 50th anniversary. Picture: CLAIRE TROMANS

