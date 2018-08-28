Breaking News

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Archant

The two men accused of murdering Sam Mechelewski in Hinchingbrooke Country Park have today (Monday) been found guilty.

Jordan Shepherd, 24, of Mayfly Close, Chatteris, and Ashley White, 21, of West End, Brampton, had denied the murder of Mr Mechelewski but both were found guilty by a jury at Cambridge Crown Court following five days of deliberations.

The body of Mr Mechelewski, 20, was found by a member of the public at about 1pm on February 1, 2018, in a wooded area of the country park. A post mortem examination revealed the Huntingdon man died as a result of a stab wound.

The pair had blamed each other for the murder.

White and Shepherd will be sentenced later today.

Ciara Ratcliff, 21, of Sycamore Drive, Huntingdon, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice in relation to the case on Thursday.